What are the best languages to learn, and why are they vital in 2022?

Learning a new dialect happens to be on most people's bucket lists. However, the problem is that most people lack knowledge of the benefits such a skill can offer in return. Check out the best languages to learn in 2022 and why they should be on your bucket list.

Learning a new language is fun. But can you tell the best languages to learn in 2022 and their significance? Find out here! Photo: @aryan.maskay

Source: Instagram

Most people learn a new dialect, perhaps because of traveling reasons, work or business requirements, or for pleasure. We also know some people who have learnt one for fun. What if we told you that you can learn dialects for additional benefits? If you are interested, look at our compilation of the best languages to learn in 2022 and their importance.

What are the best languages to learn in 2022?

Learning a new dialect is always an excellent idea, whether it is for fun, work, or interest in a particular culture. But, what are the criteria to use to determine the dialect to study? Do you look for the most important languages to learn, or do you follow your heart?

It turns out that there are more advantages to learning specific languages in 2022. But, before we disclose them, let us answer frequently asked questions about learning dialects:

What language should I learn?

It comes down to your interest and other factors like work requirements or life goals.

What's the hardest language?

Most sources claim Mandarin is the most challenging to learn.

Which language has more letters?

Of all languages to learn, Khmer is declared to have more alphabets by the Guinness Book of World Records. Photo: @nancy_monkhmer

Source: Instagram

The Guinness Book of World Records states the Khmer language has the most extensive alphabet.

Is it OK to learn 2 languages at once?

Yes, it is okay and possible.

Which is the easiest language to learn?

It may surprise many, but Norwegian is ranked the easiest language to learn for English speakers.

What 2 languages are the most similar?

Linguists identify the similarity by determining if they belong to the same dialect family. The most mutually intelligible pair, as per most sources, is Portuguese and Spanish.

Below are the top foreign languages to learn in 2022 and their benefits:

Mandarin Chinese

Mandarin Chinese is one of the best languages to learn in 2022 as it has become a common language in the business world. Photo: @mandarin_chinese_101

Source: Instagram

Thanks to its popularity in the business world, Mandarin Chinese is one of the top foreign languages to learn in 2022. Roughly, 800 million in the world today have been estimated to speak this dialect.

American media magnate Mark Zuckerberg is one of the global investors who has surprised the world with his Mandarin skills. The most famous form of spoken Mandarin Chinese is Putonghua, meaning "common speech."

Learning it is considered one of the best moves you can make today because it is common in trading nations like China. And whether we like it or not, the current rate shows that China's GDP is set to overtake America's by 2029 as it is quickly catching up.

Spanish

Spanish is among the best languages to learn in 2022, due to its popularity in several industries, including the film industry. Photo: @spanish_language_beginner

Source: Instagram

Spanish is considered a vital language to learn in 2022, and for good reasons. First and foremost, it is the official language of more than twenty countries. It is also the second unofficial language for most countries, including American countries, such as Costa Rica, Argentina, Peru, Paraguay, Colombia, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic.

Secondly, the World Economic Forum has ranked it the fourth most powerful language globally. The criteria used to assess its power include the dialect's ability to participate in an economy, engage in dialogue, be used in the media, international relations, and travel.

The language is going global, given that the film industry has even started airing Spanish-English shows on global networks like Netflix. One of such shows is the world's favorite show, Money Heist.

There are tons of Spanish materials online to guide you in learning the language basics. Similarly, most countries worldwide are offering Spanish courses.

Arabic

Arabic is one of the best languages to learn in 2022 for business in the Middle East and Africa. Photo: @learn_arabic_dailyconversation

Source: Instagram

Arabic is one of the best languages to learn for business in the Middle East and Africa. It has been ranked the fifth most powerful language globally by the World Economic Forum. Due to the growing economies in these continents, business experts suggest investing in learning Arabic.

German

German is one of the best languages to learn in 2022 for international business and diplomacy purposes. Photo: @german_language_classes

Source: Instagram

German is officially spoken in six countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It is one of the best languages to learn in 2022 because Germany is the largest economy in Europe.

It means that German is vital for international diplomacy and business. More so, communicating in German can enhance your relations, networking skills, and job opportunities with foreign countries.

Korean

Korean is another dialect that has propelled to greater heights, especially in the film industry. On top of that, Korean music is taking over the world fast, with popular K-Pop boy groups emerging, such as BTS, EXO, NCT, and Wanna One.

Korean is one of the best languages to learn in 2022 given its popularity in the film, food, and business industries. Photo: @learn_korea_language

Source: Instagram

Korean has also become a dialect of interest to learn because its culture and food are slowly finding their way to numerous countries, like the suburb of New Malden in London. So, it is an excellent language to learn if you are interested in Korean food and lifestyle. You will find several sites offering Korean courses online.

Are you interested in learning a new language but need a bit of inspiration and direction? Check out our list of the best languages to learn in 2022 and their usefulness.

READ ALSO: Dirtiest and cleanest cities in the U.S. in 2022: Which ones have the cleanest air?

Briefly.co.za shared a post about the dirtiest and cleanest cities in the U.S. in 2022. Although most countries seek to develop their nation, they are doing so at the risk of putting the country at a high level of air pollution.

We can all agree that pollution is an ever-widening problem that most countries are battling. However, pollution has become a menace in some states.

Source: Briefly News