Top 25 safest and most dangerous countries in Africa ranked in 2024

Terrorist attacks and political instability are the main contributors to peace deterioration in African countries. Civil unrest and conflicts experienced in recent years were caused by multiple coup d'états, election results, ethnic-related disputes, and corruption allegations. Find out which are the most dangerous countries in Africa in 2024.

Insecurity in most African countries is caused by humanitarian crises, lack of democracy, political terror, and terrorist attacks. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei, Tony Karumba (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Here is a list of the top 25 most dangerous countries in Africa according to the Global Peace Index prepared by the Institute for Economics & Peace, Sydney. The measure considers qualitative and quantitative indicators consisting of three parameters;

Level of societal safety and security.

The extent of ongoing domestic and international conflict.

Degree of militarization.

The higher the GPI, the more dangerous a country is.

What are the most dangerous countries in Africa?

Africa rank Country GPI Global ranking 1 South Sudan 3.184 159 2 Democratic Republic of Congo 3.166 158 3 Somalia 3.125 156 4 Central African Republic 3.021 155 5 Sudan 3.007 154 6 Libya 2.93 151 7 Mali 2.911 150 8 Ethiopia 2.806 149 9 Burkina Faso 2.786 146 10 Nigeria 2.725 143 11 Cameroon 2.709 142 12 Niger 2.655 140 13 Chad 2.591 136 14 Eritrea 2.494 132 15 Burundi 2.47 131 16 Zimbabwe 2.35 127 17 Egypt 2.342 126 18 Guinea 2.332 123 19 Mozambique 2.316 122 20 Uganda 2.309 121 21 Kenya 2.303 120 22 South Africa 2.283 118 23 Djibouti 2.213 113 24 Mauritania 2.193 112 25 Republic of the Congo 2.184 111

Top 25 most dangerous countries in Africa ranked in 2024

Globally, Iceland has been the most peaceful country since 2008, while Europe is the most peaceful region. Afghanistan is the most dangerous nation in the world, followed by Yemen, while the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) remain the least peaceful region.

25. Republic of the Congo

GP Index: 2.184

2.184 Global peace ranking: 111

The Republic of the Congo faces a prevalence of violent crimes, including armed robbery, home invasion, and assault. Local law enforcement struggles with limited resources, hindering their ability to address serious criminal incidents efficiently.

There is a risk of assailants disguising themselves as police or security agents. Additionally, numerous cities experience frequent demonstrations, with some escalating into violence.

24. Mauritania

GP Index: 2.193

2.193 Global peace ranking: 112

Mauritania has faced security issues related to terrorism, particularly in the border regions with Mali. Extremist groups in the Sahel region, such as Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), have been involved in activities such as kidnapping for ransom and attacks on security forces.

23. Djibouti

GP Index: 2.213

2.213 Global peace ranking: 113

Djibouti has experienced relative political stability compared to some of its neighbours. Ismaïl Omar Guelleh has been the President since 1999, and there have been concerns about political freedoms and opposition activities. This has led to various conflicts among communities, leading to an increase in the crime rate in the country.

22. South Africa

GP Index: 2.283

2.283 Global peace ranking: 118

The crime rate in South Africa is significantly higher than in many other countries, particularly violent crimes like assault, robbery, and carjacking. Poverty and income disparity are significant factors contributing to crime

21. Kenya

GP Index: 2.303

2.303 Global peace ranking: 120

Kenya faces the threat of terrorism, particularly in areas near the Somalia border and along the coast. Attacks have targeted both locals and foreigners in the past. Kidnapping for ransom is also a concern in some parts of Kenya, particularly in the north and along the coast.

20. Uganda

Uganda has been grappling with democracy issues. Photo: Olukayode Jaiyeola

Source: Getty Images

GP Index: 2.309

2.309 Global peace ranking: 121

Uganda is generally stable and peaceful but has been grappling with democracy issues. President Yoweri Museveni has been in power since 1996, and the uncertain democratic power succession poses a conflict risk.

The ongoing unrest in neighbouring eastern DRC and South Sudan is also a threat to Uganda's security and has led to an influx of refugees in the country. The East African nation hosts over 1.4 million refugees and asylum seekers.

19. Mozambique

GP Index: 2.316

2.316 Global peace ranking: 122

Instability and terrorist attacks in Mozambique have led to over 700,000 people being displaced and more than 3,000 civilians killed since 2017. There have been various efforts by international bodies and SADC to address the insurgence by militant groups in northern Mozambique.

18. Guinea

Guinea continues to face high political insecurities. Photo: Cellou Binani

Source: Getty Images

GP Index: 2.332

2.332 Global peace ranking: 123

Guinea had one of the largest deteriorations in peace in 2022 after falling 26 positions on the global peace rank. It is among the world's poorest countries with high political insecurities. In September 2021, the Guinea armed forces took power from President Alpha Condé in a coup.

17. Egypt

GP Index: 2.342

2.342 Global peace ranking: 126

Egypt's stability was negatively affected by conflicts and violent anti-government protests in 2018 and 2021. Despite the unrest, the nation recorded a 5.8% improvement in the 2022 peace score.

16. Zimbabwe

GP Index: 2.35

2.35 Global peace ranking: 127

The Zimbabwe government suppressed fundamental human rights, leading to political instability during the late Mugabe's reign. Tough economic conditions have caused several violent protests around the country.

Zimbabwe has the highest hyperinflation crisis globally. In 2008-2009, the country recorded an inflation rate of 79.6 billion % month-on-month and 89.7 sextillion % year-on-year, according to the IMF. The crisis was contained when they adopted the US dollar, but inflation is still a problem.

15. Burundi

Conflicts and terrorism have led to the displacement of many families. Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba

Source: UGC

GP Index: 2.47

2.47 Global peace ranking: 131

Since 2015, political terror in Burundi has led to peace and economic deterioration. The instability started when the late Pierre Nkurunziza vied for a third term against the constitutional limit of two terms.

Over 1700 people have since lost their lives, and more than 400,000 have been displaced, with more than 300,000 fleeing the country. Burundi is currently one of Africa's most dangerous countries and the poorest country in the world, with a GNI per capita of $270.

14. Eritrea

GP Index: 2.494

2.494 Global peace ranking: 132

Eritrea is a one-party state ruled by President Isaias Afewerki, and elections have never been held since the nation gained independence in 1993.

Freedom of religion and expression is suppressed, youths are forced into the military with low pay, and conscientious objection is punished. The human rights crisis, which has driven thousands of youths and children into exile, poses a conflict risk in the region.

13. Chad

GP Index: 2.591

2.591 Global peace ranking: 136

Chad has had several coup d'état attempts in the past two decades. The late Idriss Deby took over power in 1990 through a coup. After his sudden death on the battlefield in April 2021, his son General Mahamat Deby took over power in a coup that was defended by Chad's key allies.

12. Niger

GP Index: 2.655

2.655 Global peace ranking: 140

Boko Haram and Islamist armed groups attacks (also called the Insurgence in the Maghreb) in western Niger have left hundreds dead and thousands forced to flee their homes. Jihadist attacks against unarmed civilians pose a major threat to the country's security.

11. Cameroon

War has left many people living in fear and others dead. Photo: Dawoud Abo Alkas

Source: Getty Images

GP Index: 2.709

2.709 Global peace ranking: 142

Cameroon's conflict continues to escalate as separatists in the self-declared Republic of Ambozia in the Northwest and Southwest Anglophone territories continue to wage war against the Cameroon Armed Forces. The war has left thousands dead and millions to flee. Mediation talks by the international community have failed since the war broke out in 2017.

10. Nigeria

GP Index: 2.725

2.725 Global peace ranking: 143

Nigeria is among the top 10 most dangerous countries in Africa. Its mounting insecurity in recent years has been caused by increasing banditry activities in the northwest and the rise of Jihadist groups, including Boko Haram.

The Igbo secessionists in the southeast have also been working with Cameroon separatists fighting for an independent state. The situation is further worsened by the violent conflicts between pastoralists and farmers and the rise of the #EndSARS movement.

9. Burkina Faso

GP Index: 2.786

2.786 Global peace ranking: 146

Burkina Faso fell 12 positions on the 2022 global peace rank. The country had two coups in 2022, one in January and the second in September, contributing significantly to the region's peace deterioration. According to the 2022 Global Terrorism Index, Burkina Faso recorded the second-highest number of deaths from terrorist attacks globally.

8. Ethiopia

War in Tigray has escalated since the TPLF was declared a terrorist organization. Photo: Mike Kemp

Source: Getty Images

GP Index: 2.806

2.806 Global peace ranking: 149

Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray has been at the centre of a fierce civil war involving the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Ethiopian government. The conflict began when the TPLF rule in the Tigray province was declared illegal in 2018 after Abiy Ahmed became Ethiopia's leader. Since the outbreak of the civil war, the organization has been labelled a terrorist organization.

7. Mali

GP Index: 2.911

2.911 Global peace ranking: 150

Mali is one of the most unsafe countries in Africa due to high political unrest and insecurities. The West African nation recently had two coups within nine months, one in August 2020 and the other in May 2021.

6. Libya

GP Index: 2.93

2.93 Global peace ranking: 151

Libya improved by 5% on the 2022 global peace rank but is still one of the most dangerous places to visit. The North African nation's humanitarian crisis started in 2011 during the NATO-backed Arab Spring protests that led to a civil war and the death of Muammar Gaddafi.

Democratic presidential elections have been postponed twice, in December 2018 and December 2021. The quiet tension may erupt as the country is divided by two rival administrations.

5. Sudan

Sudan's lack of a democratic and civilian government has led to continued political unrest. Photo: Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

GP Index: 3.007

3.007 Global peace ranking: 154

Sudan's peace has been marred by several coup attempts and political unrest. In April 2019, Omar al-Bashir was overthrown by the Sudanese military. Later in October 2021, the military led another coup to overthrow the transitional government, which derailed plans to transfer power to civilian rule. Sudan is one of the countries with the highest crime rates.

4. Central African Republic

GP Index: 3.021

3.021 Global peace ranking: 155

The ongoing Central African Republic Civil War has displaced over 20% of the population, while the country's relative economic cost of violence was 37% of the GDP in 2021. The violent chaos has been caused by armed conflicts between rebel groups since 2012.

3. Somalia

Somalia's insecurity is caused by prevalent terrorist attacks by jihadist groups. Photo: Mahmoud Sabbah/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

GP Index: 3.125

3.125 Global peace ranking: 156

Somalia is one of the most dangerous places in Africa due to prolonged political instability and terrorism that has negatively affected the nation's peace for close to three decades. Alshabaab, which is closely linked to the Al-Qaida and ISIS extremist groups, has dominated the region for a long time. Over 20% of the country's population is internally displaced.

2. Democratic Republic of Congo

GP Index: 3.166

3.166 Global peace ranking: 158

The ongoing armed conflict has caused instability in the mineral-rich country. Over 4.5 million citizens have been displaced, and more than 800,000 refugees fled to other countries. The Congolese government has unsuccessfully tried to end the armed groups' violence which started following the 1994 Rwanda genocide. Various international and regional peacekeeping organizations have tried to intervene.

1. South Sudan

GP Index: 3.184

3.184 Global peace ranking: 159

South Sudan is considered the most dangerous country in Africa, although its security situation has slightly improved. Internal conflict has torn the nation apart, and about 35% of the population is displaced. Its relative economic cost of violence was 41% of the GDP in 2021, making it the second most dangerous country globally.

Top 20 safest countries in Africa

These are the top 20 safest nations in Africa according to the 2022 Global Peace Index;

African rank Country GPI Global ranking 1 Mauritius 1.57 28 2 Ghana 1.759 40 3 The Gambia 1.792 45 4 Botswana 1.801 48 5 Sierra Leone 1.803 50 6 Zambia 1.841 56 7 Equatorial Guinea 1.863 59 8 Malawi 1.895 65 9 Namibia 1.908 68 10 Senegal 1.916 70 11 Rwanda 1.945 72 12 Morocco 1.969 74 13 Gabon 1.973 75 14 Liberia 1.973 75 15 Angola 1.982 78 16 Madagascar 1.995 84 17 Tunisia 1.996 85 18 Tanzania 2.001 86 19 Eswatini 2.033 93 20 Lesotho 2.089 100

What is the unsafest country?

Afghanistan is the most dangerous country in the world, according to the 2022 Global Peace Index. The South Asian country has held this position for the last five years. The two-decade war started in 2001 when an international military coalition led by the US invaded the country to fight the Taliban.

What are the top 3 most dangerous countries in the world?

The top three least safe nations in 2024 are Afghanistan, Yemen, and Syria. The Yemeni Civil War, which started in 2014, and the Syrian civil war, which broke out in 2011, have led to hundreds of thousands of deaths.

Which country has the highest crime rate in Africa?

According to World Population Review, South Africa has the highest crime rate on the continent in 2023. The country records 76.86 crimes per 100,000 people.

How dangerous is South Africa ranked?

South Africa holds a position among the 22 most dangerous countries in Africa and is ranked 118th globally in terms of safety. The nation has grappled with persistent warfare and racial tensions throughout its history.

What are the top 10 poorest countries in Africa?

According to Global Finance ranking, the top ten poorest countries are Madagascar, Chad, Liberia, Malawi, Mozambique, Niger, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic, Burundi and South Sudan.

What are the top 10 safest countries in Africa?

The top ten safest counties in Africa are Mauritius, Ghana, The Gambia, Botswana, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea, Malawi, Namibia and Senegal.

Security and stability on the African continent are mainly threatened by political-related activities. The majority of the most dangerous countries in Africa have young and struggling democracies.

