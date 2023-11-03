Van Hunt (Halle Berry’s Husband): A look into the life of the popular musician

Van Hunt is a singer, songwriter, and record producer from the United States of America. He is among the most celebrated musicians dealing with Neo-soul, funk, and rock musical genres. Van Hunt is also widely recognised for being the husband of the American TV producer and actress Halle Berry.

Van Hunt at the 2021 AFI Fest Official Screening of Netflix's "Bruised" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 13, 2021, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Presley Ann

Source: Getty Images

Van Hunt has been in the music industry since the late 1990s. He has bagged several accolades, including the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 2017. Read on and get to learn all about the musician’s personal life and career journey.

Van Hunt’s profile and bio summary

Full name Van Hunt Gender Male Date of birth 8 March 1970 Age 53 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Dayton, Ohio, United States Current residence Dayton, Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Father Van Hunt Sr Relationship status Married Partner Halle Maria Berry Children 1 College Morehouse College Profession Singer, songwriter, record producer Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram

What is Van Hunt's age?

Van Hunt’s age is 53 years old as of 2023. He was born on 8 March 1970 in Dayton, Ohio, United States of America. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

He attended Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, where he pursued English but later dropped out.

What is Van Hunt’s nationality?

Van Hunt and Halle Berry (L-R) at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

The singer is an American national of African-American heritage.

What is Van Hunt's height?

Van stands 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 168 pounds or 76 kilograms.

What is Van Hunt famous for?

Musician Van Hunt is widely recognised for his singing career. His passion for singing started when he was only seven, and he began exploring various musical instruments, including the drums, guitar, keyboards, and saxophone.

The American singer has collaborated with record producers and artists like Dallas Austin through his work on demos. In 2001, the musician was signed to the American record label Capitol Records. He garnered global recognition in 2004 after releasing his first album, Van Hunt. The album was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Urban/Alternative Performance.

Below are some of Van Hunt's albums he has released so far.

On the Jungle Floor (2006)

(2006) What Were You Hoping For? (2011)

(2011) The Fun Rises, the Fun Sets (2015)

(2015) Popular (2017)

Van Hunt's popular songs

The American singer has collaborated with musicians such as John Legend, Kanye West, and The Roots. Below are some of the musician’s popular songs.

Seconds of Pleasure

Down Here in Hell

Being a Girl

What Can I Say (For Millicent)

Mean Sleep

Who Will Love Me in Winter

Hello, Goodbye

If I Take You Home (Upon...)

Anything (To Get Your Attention)

Something to Believe In

Your Love (Is the Greatest Drug I've Ever Known)

Teach Me a New Language

The Lowest 1 of My Desires

Emotional Criminal

Moving Targets

The Dimples on Your Bottom (Prelude)

At the End of a Slow Dance

No Sense of Crime

Suspicion (She Knows Me Too Well)

Break Down Ur Door

What is Van Hunt's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an alleged net worth of $2 million. His primary source of income is his musical career. His wife, Maria Hally Berry, has an alleged net worth of $90 million.

Van Hunt’s profiles

Van Hunt is active on Instagram (@vanhunt). He regularly shares photos of himself singing and other snapshots of his lifestyle. He has over 65.5 thousand followers on the platform. Van is also active on X (Twitter) and has over 18 thousand followers at the time of writing.

How did Halle Berry meet Van Hunt?

Halle Berry and Van Hunt at the 93rd Oscars on April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles. Photo: ABC

Source: Getty Images

Van Hunt and Halle Berry met in 2020 and initially bonded virtually during quarantine. They got to know each other for four months over the phone during the COVID-19 pandemic. The American actress confirmed their relationship with a photograph in September 2020 and has since been open about her love for Van.

Speaking about how they got to know each other, Halle Berry said:

We were forced to let only our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved… I'd never done it this way. I fell in love with his mind, his conversation.

Does Van Hunt have children?

The rock musical artist is the father of a son named Drake, whom he had in his previous relationship. His wife, Halle Berry, also has two children from her previous relationships: a daughter named Nahla Ariela Aubry and a son named Maceo-Robert Martinez.

Van Hunt has cemented his name in America’s music industry and continues elevating herself through his career. He has been active in the entertainment industry since the 1990s and has produced albums such as The Fun Rises, the Fun Sets, Popular, and What Were You Hoping For?

