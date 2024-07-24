Tyla Stuns on V Magazine, Fans in Awe Over Her Dramatic Hairstyle: "Your Hair is Incredible"
- Grammy award winner Tyla recently stunned on the cover of V Magazine for their V149 Fall Preview 2024 Issue
- The magazine lauded Tyla's work ethic, revealing that she started writing music at the age of 12
- Fans of the Truth or Dare hitmaker were in awe over her dramatic hairstyle and captivating beauty
She is definitely that pretty girl from Jozi. Tyla recently made the cover of an international magazine, and she looked flawless.
Tyla mesmerised on V Magazine
South Africa's very own singer and songwriter, Tyla, was in the latest issue of V Magazine. The international magazine released the images for their V149 Fall Preview 2024 Issue, and the Grammy winner looked ravishing.
The magazine shared some of the stunning cover looks on Instagram, and they mentioned that Tyla started writing music at the tender age of 12.
"Reflecting back on her roots, having started writing music at just 12 years old while growing up in South Africa, @Tyla dishes to V about her trajectory as a young songwriter and how her various creative outlets have influenced her career now."
How Tyla's music resonates with people
Speaking to the magazine editor, Tyla spoke about the manner in which she introduced Bacardi dance to the world.
“I don’t know, I feel like maybe [because] it was something new. It was even new for people back home in South Africa because even though the [Bacardi] dance style was around for years, it was never really [applied to modern] music like this. So it was that dance style with the style of music that I make, and I feel like people just liked it. And I’m happy that they did because it really changed my whole life.”
The move was applied to some of her dance routines, including the Water challenge.
Mzansi gushes over Tyla
Fans could not get over how stunning Tyla looks.
jazielk said:
"Lookout Zendaya - new fashion girl on the scene."
leahiswrite gushed:
"A face card if I ever saw one."
leahwrites said:
"The hair, the face. Just stunning."
ladidaix added:
"Your hair is incredible."
