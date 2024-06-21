“Slaycurity”: Security Guard Nails Tyla’s Popular Dance Moves in Viral Video

A well-known dancing TikTok security guard received tonnes of views when he took on Tyla's trending dance moves

The moves mimicked the Bacardi dance style which Tyla performed at Chris Brown's Under The Influence Tour last year

With over 62 million views, thousands of social media users flooded the security guard's comment section with love

After Tyla made waves overseas with her hit song Water, the local singer has also been trending online for her dance moves.

One security guard, Ryniel Pineda, known for busting out a move, shared his version of Tyla's viral choreography. Taking to his account (@rynielpineda), which boasts over 2.8 million followers, Ryniel carried out the moves the Johannesburg-born star showed off while performing at Chris Brown's Under The Influence Tour last year.

Tyla's dance involves a few styles, with the local Bacardi sticking out more.

Watch Ryniel's attempt at the dance trend in the video below:

The video received a whopping 62.2 million views and over seven million likes. Tens of thousands of social media users also flocked to Ryniel's comment section to praise the dancer for his talent, likening him to Tyla.

@li.tzy said in the comments:

"I'm telling my kids this was Tyla."

Surprised at the security guard's rhythm, @teekay6.0 wrote:

"It's the fact that he is dancing better than me."

@mykaela074 shared with online users:

"Forced to be security guard, born to be a dancer."

@user1528088262234 was in awe of Ryniel's Bacardi moves:

"The way my jaw dropped when he started doing the dance. I thought I was seeing things."

@ashermcclung gave a hilarious point of view about the dancing guard:

"POV: There are robbers, and you need to distract them."

Tyla shows Kai Cenat the Tshwala Bam dance challenge

In a related article published earlier this year, Briefly News reported about Tyla teaching American media personality Kai Cenat the popular South African Tshwala Bam dance challenge after joining his live stream.

Social media users were impressed by the two stars' dance moves. Many commended them for trying and nailing the challenge.

