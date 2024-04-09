Grammy-award winning Tyla gave a splendid performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Water hitmaker performed her latest hit song, ART, and wowed her local fans who got to see it

Many people gave her performance a thumbs-up and were excited to see Tyla making even more waves

Tyla is proving her haters wrong. The artist, who was once feared for being a one-hit wonder, gave a performance for the ages on a popular US TV show.

Fans are excited to see Tyla going places after her performance on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’. Image: Neil Mockford/ Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Tyla performs latest hit on US talk show

The Grammy-award winning singer and performer gave what fans are labelling a splendid performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The lady behind the smash hit Water performed her latest song taken from her debut album, Tyla.

Tyla sang her song, ART, on the late-night TV show.

Watch the video posted by X page @MDNnewss below:

Fans amazed by Tyla’s stage presence

Love her or hate her, one thing many people seem to agree on is that Tyla has a demanding stage presence.

Not only is she a force to be reckoned with on the charts but also on the stage as well. Just recently, Tyla made history by being the first artist to occupy a total of seven spots on the Top 10 US Billboard Afrobeats Chart.

Fans gave her performance a perfect score, and some were excited to see Tyla making even more waves.

@MalekTrendz said:

"This girl is talented."

@mycyclelifeza exclaimed:

"Well done, Tyla!"

@savenoho gushed:

"Beautiful performance."

@MondeZuku56110 lauded:

"Tyla is such a superstar OMG. She was just born for this man."

@moagi_masike gushed:

"Our national treasure doing what she does best. She's a gem."

@SibaWilson noted:

"And she has one of Beyonces dancers!"

