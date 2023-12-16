South African singer Tyla will grace the live stage of the talent show The Voice next week on Tuesday

The US network NBC revealed its star-studded lineup in the early hours of Saturday morning

Excitement is building among fans, and many said they can't wait to see Tyla's performance on the international stage

Tyla is expected to perform on the US talent competition 'The Voice'. Image: Taylor Hill and Steve Granitz

Tyla has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing a performance slot on NBC's The Voice for Tuesday's live show.

Tyla joins star-studded lineup

The announcement, made on NBC's social media accounts, has ignited excitement among Tyla's fanbase.

She joins an illustrious lineup featuring the likes of Bryce Leatherwood, AJR, Earth Wind & Fire, and Keith Urban. South Africans are eagerly anticipating Tyla's moment in the global spotlight.

Tyla continues global dominance

Tyla's upcoming appearance on The Voice marks a significant step in her burgeoning career, opening doors to a wider audience on the global music scene.

See the post below:

Fans excited for Tyla's performance

The news has caused fans to express their enthusiasm on social media. Many are urging Tyla to use the opportunity to flex her full vocal range on the international stage.

Suggestions have poured in for her to diversify her performance beyond her viral song 'Water' and showcase other hits.

@STFUWARLO asked:

"Are you going to perform water 30 times?"

@__HaloAngel wrote:

"What are you performing? Water? Truth or dare? Butterflies? On and on?"

@jeyxcmapitsi mentioned:

"OMG you are at peak powers, I'm gagged."

@real_immacolata stated:

"I hope it's not Water but it's Truth or Dare or On and On."

@MazwiMaphisa said:

"Tyla gon' set the stage on fire. Super excited."

@singtorres added:

"Yes, Tyla. She's talented."

Tyla and Musa Keys bag Grammy 2024 nominations

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Tyla had a rapid rise to fame. The young musician's song Water went viral, and she is getting her flowers from the Grammys in 2024.

Musa Keys is also another young musician who got a nod from Grammy award-winning Black Coffee. The Heat Overload hitmaker also joins Tyla in representing South Africa at the Grammys.

