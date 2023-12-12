Musician and performer Tyla Laura Seethal was signed to Epic Records in the year 2021

Following her success, Sony allegedly bought her out of the contract for $2 million, which equates to R38 million

Mzansi was left confused at what could this move mean for her, and some were convinced that this was a bad decision

Johannesburg born singer Tyla Laura Seethal might have just joined the Sony family.

Tyla leaves US record label for Sony?

According to an X post by YouTuber and producer Ofentse Mwase, Tyla might have ditched Epic Records. The Getting Late singer was signed to Epic Records in the year 2021.

Following the success that her hit single Water gave her, Sony allegedly bought her out of the contract for $2 million. This roughly equates to about R38 million.

Mzansi has their say on this move

South Africans were left bewildered, trying to decipher the implications of this move. Many were firmly convinced that it was a misguided decision on Tyla's part.

These are some of the reactions:

@keketso_P mentioned:

"Elaine X2."

@Vibe_Kartel said:

"Hope she gets a better deal than Zahara, and Toya Delazy."

@iamTUMIII expressed:

"Oksalayo, Epic/Sony will get the bigger pie."

@ThatoCyberSpace

"This is what MacG meant when he said she must experience this industry."

@samba_nelly23 said:

"They already wanna Zahara her."

@ogelta_K mentioned:

"That's Sony for you."

@AfterEarth noted:

"It's funny how we celebrate such bull ish now and later on we start blaming individuals... @PrinceKaybee_SA and @ToyaDelazy, I think at this point ya'll need to start encouraging upcoming musicians to start attending Indabas or atleast learn the business side of things."

