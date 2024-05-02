Springbok's captain, Siya Kolisi, was spotted arriving at the Cape Town International Airport

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is in Cape Town. When he arrived, a fan spotted him being extremely friendly to the people he met.

Siya Kolisi touches down in CPT

The Springbok's star, Siya Kolisi, was seen arriving at the Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday, 30 April, since he had relocated his family to Paris.

A person who spotted him said he was super friendly to people he met.

"Spotted a Springbok's but not just any Bok, but captain fantastic. He is a people's person."

What was Siya Kolisi doing in CPT

The sports hero attended Rassie Erasmus' ceremony as he was awarded an honorary doctorate by North-West University.

According to News24, Rassie received an honorary doctorate in Coaching Science. Additionally, he was presented with an NWU Eagles Varsity Cup jersey.

Sharing a picture of him and Rassie on Instagram, Siya wrote:

"Big day for Dr Erasmus ! Congrats coach."

Mzansi reacts to pic of Kolisi and Rassie

Netizens lauded the gentlemen for their dapper outfits.

rayherbst:

"Can’t wait it when WR have to address him as Doctor in a hearing."

jk_p1layazn

"Can this waterboy get any more qualified. Congrats Doc."

jezza4rs:

"Indeed a Doctor considering his brilliance on the mental aspects of the team…. Fully deserved."

jalipeno__:

:His in your head, in your head Rassie,RASSIE , RASSIE….x100."

markleootto:

"So Great that you could be there Siya & share the special moment with Dr Erasmus."

alfredadriaan':

"Congratulations Dr R Erasmus."

southafricanbraa:

"Father and the real president of South Africa!!"

damiencfrancis:

"Nickname now officially change to Doc."

Siya Kolisi visits designer

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bok skipper Siya Kolisi made sure he kept up with the latest fashion trends after visiting Centurion-based designer Tshepo Mashego.

The two-time world champion also had lunch with the designer, who made him a green bespoke suit. Fans were in awe of Kolisi’s new suit and have praised him for supporting Mashego and his brand, Relevance for Men.

Source: Briefly News