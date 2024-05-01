Bok skipper Siya Kolisi made sure he kept up with the latest fashion trends after visiting Centurion-based designer Tshepo Mashego

The two-time world champion also had lunch with the designer, who made the flanker a green bespoke suit

Fans were in awe of Kolisi’s new suit and have praised him for supporting Mashego and his brand, Relevance for Men

Siya Kolisi got a new suit made by a Centurion-based designer. Image: Franco Arland / David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Two-time world champion Siya Kolisi will show off new threads after spending time with local designer Tshepo Mashego.

The Bok skipper, who was recently included in the 2024 Time 100 magazine, can now add Relevance for Men to his wardrobe after the designer made him a stunning green suit.

Local swag for world champion Siya Kolisi

Kolisi shows off his new clothes in the tweet below

Speaking via his Twitter (X) page, Mashego showed his admiration for Kolisi:

"Fittings with the Captain. We preparing for Summer in Europe."

Mashego could add international stars to his list of customers, as Kolisi is known to rub shoulders with famous names such as Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

Fans are in awe of Kolisi's style

Local netizens took to social media to applaud Kolisi for promoting the Centurion-based designer while they also admired the green suit.

Megan is a fan of the suit:

"The green."

Mfanelaw admires Kolisi

"GOAT."

Man Daza is proud:

"The stuff of legends, brother."

ChulayoK backs Mashego:

"Maybe the dream of dressing a soccer team should change to dressing the Springboks."

Sean T wishes Mashego well:

"The world will know about RFM."

Springboks lose out at the Laureus Sports Awards

As reported by Briefly News, the Springboks did not add the 2024 Laureus Team of the Year Award to their achievements, while Siya Kolisi also lost out on the Comeback of the Year Award.

Spain's female football team beat the Boks, while Kolisi lost to American gymnast Simone Biles at the annual awards.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News