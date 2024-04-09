Two-time world champion Siya Kolisi shared a picture with UEFA Champions League-winning forward Didier Drogba

The picture was taken before Kolisi made a 22-minute comeback for Racing 92 in the European Rugby Champions Cup match on Sunday, 7 April 2024

Fans appreciated seeing the two African legends together as Drogba added his name to a long list of sporting celebrities who are friends with the Bok skipper

World champion Siya Kolisi shared a picture with former Ivory Coast skipper Didier Drogba on Instagram. Image: David Rogers / Aurelien Meunier

World champion Siya Kolisi wowed fans with his famous connections after sharing a post of him and former Ivory Coast footballer Didier Drogba.

Drogba posed alongside Kolisi before the flanker made his comeback for Racing 92, which unfortunately only lasted 22 minutes before he was forced off with an ankle injury.

Siya Kolisi shares picture with Chelsea legend Didier Drogba

Kolisi shared the picture with Drogba on his Instagram page:

It is not the first time the pair have been seen together as they both have roles as sporting ambassadors, while the Chelsea legend is a fan of Racing 92.

During this year alone, Kolisi also rubbed shoulders with the likes of Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp and boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Fans are in awe of Kolisi's post

Local fans were impressed with Kolisi's friendship with Drogba and took to social media to show their admiration.

David Kyne is a fan of both:

"Two absolute legends "

Chustermaseti is a Chelsea fan:

"One of the greatest of all time with Siya ❤️"

Byron Birrell thinks Kolisi and Drogba look alike:

"Look like brothers, almost."

Magalane Legodi makes fun of Kolisi's football preference:

"With the football legend who made us fall in love with the sport all over again. Too bad you are a Liverpool fan."

Siphiwo Mgandela loved the post:

"My two favourite legends in one pic "

Eugon McNeil wished Kolisi a speedy recovery:

"All the best with the recovery "

Kolisi's club, Racing 92, showed their appreciation:

"Legends "

Keags Boshoff loves Drogba:

"DDDRRROOOGGGGBBBBBAAAAAAAAA!"

Iain Fraser says the picture inspires the spirit of Ubuntu:

"Africa is not a continent; it is a house filled with a family united by Ubuntu."

Phumla M Memani liked the pic:

"Faves"

Siya Kolisi moves on as Bok skipper

As reported by Briefly News, Siya Kolisi accepts he will lose the Springbok armband as coach Rassie Erasmus looks for a local-based player to lead the world champions.

Kolisi said he knew he would have to release the reins after moving to France to play for Racing 92, and he is looking forward to the future.

