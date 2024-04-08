Outgoing Bok skipper Siya Kolisi only managed 22 minutes upon his playing return after being replaced during Racing 92 comeback.

The 32-year-old flanker made a cameo appearance as his French side Racing 92 lost 31-7 to Toulouse in a European Rugby Champions Cup match on Sunday, 7 April 2024

Fans wish Kolisi a speedy recovery but say the two-time world champion is the victim of too much rugby after suffering a second injury this year

Bok flanker has picked up another injury while playing for Racing 92. Image: Franco Arland / Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

Two-time world champion Siya Kolisi picked up another injury as he made his return to the field for French side Racing 92.

The 32-year-old could only 22 minutes for the the French side before he was forced off after injuring his right ankle.

Siya Kolisi suffers new injury

Kolisi, who is set to step down as Bok skipper, was replaced by Frenchman Ibrahim Diallo according to SARugbyMag in the 31-7 defeat to Toulouse on Sunday, 7 April 2024.

The extent of the injury is yet to be confirmed, however it will be frustrating for Kolisi who recently recovered from hand surgery.

Kolisi shared a picture of himself and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba on his Instagram account:

Fans want a speedy recovery

Bok fans were upset Kolisi picked up another injury but they took to social media to wish the former Stormers and Sharks player a speedy recovery.

Garth William Peek blames the rugby schedule:

"Just look at the injuries all over the globe, there is too much rugby, no off time for the players, all money and greed will destroy many players. I say this as a huge rugby fan."

Alain Samy questions if players are really hurt:

"Boks players abroad are always injured or not competitive inbetween RWC’s. Then come the WC and they are magically ok."

Tandumzi Safa wishes Siya well:

"Get better Sir."

Denver Gertse wants Kolisi to return:

"Come back to the Stormers boetie."

Sharlene Reid Lombard is unhappy with the setback:

"Injuries non stop."

Siya Kolis's son makes playing debut

As reported by Briefly News, Siya Kolisi shared a video of his son Nicholas making a scoring debut for the youth Racing 92 side.

The nine-year-old Nicholas amazed fans with his dazzling moves, with some even drawing comparisons between him and his two-time world champion father.

