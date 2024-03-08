Siya Kolisi recently underwent arm surgery and is now looking to return for French side Racing 92, who have announced the signing of Owen Farrell

The Springbok captain shared his recovery with a family post on Instagram, stating he will soon be back in action for Racing 92

England flyhalf Owen Farrell said it was not an easy decision to leave his boyhood side, Saracens, where he spent the majority of his career

England flyhalf Owen Farrell will line up with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi at Racing 92 next season. Image: Dan Mullan / David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will be hoping to help Racing 92 climb the French Top 14 log after he makes a full recovery from a successful arm operation. At present, he's spending time with his family in France.

Siya Kolisi recovering well after arm surgery

The flanker underwent surgery this week and is hoping he can help his side climb from their current position of sixth in the Top 14 rugby competition.

During his recovery, Kolisi has been relaxing at home before he returns to the field while he also met up with German football manager Jurgen Klopp.

Siya Kolisi set to be a boost for French side Racing 92

The two-time world champion wrote in his Instagram post ahead of returning to play for Racing 92:

“Operation went well! Will be back soon.”

The return of the two-time world champion will be an added boost to the Paris side, which recently confirmed the signing of English flyhalf Owen Farrell.

Owen Farrell makes difficult move from Saracens

While Farrell still has obligations to Saracens for the remainder of the season, the flyhalf has put pen to paper on a move to Paris.

Speaking to Rugby Pass, he said:

“It has been a difficult decision but it is an exciting one for our family. It has never been something we have thought about before, but for the first time ever we thought it would be good to go and experience something different. And the time feels right.”

Farrell, who has 112 caps for England, added he is looking forward to the move and only had good things to say about his former club.

“It is tough to be leaving a place that has been my home since I was 14. This is where I grew up, met a lot of my friends and of course started my family. It has never been taken for granted playing for this club. Going into the back end of the year we are looking to make it the best we can, and I can’t wait to enjoy that over the coming months.”

Teammates celebrate Siya Kolisi's successful surgery

After Kolisi announced his recovery, messages streamed in from all over the globe to wish him well

Dutch football legend, Patrick Kluivert said:

"Get well soon, Brother."

England midfielder Jordan Henderson posted:

"See you soon, brother! Recover well."

Fellow Bok and World Cup winner gave his support:

"Speedy recovery, my brother."

Northampton Saints winger Courtnall Skosan backed his brother:

"Sterkte, my BRA! ❤️"

