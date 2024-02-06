South African rugby player Eben Etzebeth and singer Anlia celebrated their first wedding anniversary on 4 February 2023

The couple, who met in October 2021 and got engaged in March 2022, shared a heartwarming video of their wedding footage and special moments on social media

Social media users congratulated them and wished them love and happiness for their future together

South African rugby player Eben Etzebeth and his beautiful wife Anlia recently celebrated a major milestone in their marriage. The couple also recently welcomed their baby.

Springboks’ star Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia celebrated their wedding anniversary. Image: @anliastar

Source: Instagram

Etzebeth and Anlia mark their first anniversary

One of Mzansi's favourite celebrity couples Eben Etzebeth and singer Anlia are celebrating a big milestone in their union. The pair who met in October 2021 and got engaged in March 2022 tied the knot in February 2023.

Taking to their social media pages, Anlia and Eben shared a heartwarming video of their wedding footage, alongside all the other special moments they have enjoyed together during the year. The caption of the post read:

"04 • 02 • 23 ❤️ 1 YEAR ❤️ #myalles #anniversary."

Mzansi celebrates the Etzebeths' anniversary

Social media users did not miss the chance to celebrate the happy couple's milestone. Many wished them love and happiness in their marriage.

@minette_artist said:

"Congratulations Anlia and @ebenetzebeth4 with your 1 year wedding anniversary❤️"

@elvisbluemusic added:

"Congratulations @ebenetzebeth4 & @anliastar with your 1 year anniversary May you have many more happy years together."

@lauren_ripepi_ commented:

"Congratulations to the gorgeous couple ❤️ 1 year down forever to go ❤️"

@clairecobble said:

"And what a year it was! Congratulations and blessings to you both! ❤️"

@melizemoolman noted:

"Awww you are so beautiful together. Congratulations on your wedding anniversary, may the Lord bless you with many more happy years together!"

