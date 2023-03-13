Bonko Khoza took to his timeline to celebrate his second wedding anniversary with his wife Lesego Khoza

The former The Wife star penned a sweet post to the woman he met 10 years ago and Mzansi is here for it

Reacting to beautiful snaps of Bonko Khoza and his boo, Mzansi celebs and his fans congratulated the couple for continuing to show love to each other

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Former The Wife star Bonko Khoza took to his timeline to celebrate his wedding anniversary. The actor, who played the lead role of Mqhele, penned a sweet post to his wife, Lesego Khoza.

Former ‘The Wife’ star Bonko Khoza celebrated his second wedding anniversary. Image: @bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

Bonko Khoza and Lesego Khoza celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Bonko took to his verified Instagram account and posted stunning pics of himself and his wife. He shared that they met 10 years ago and tied the knot two years ago.

According to ZAlebs, the talented The Woman King star further said that he's grateful to Legsego for changing his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"You are my rock, my home, my refuge, my best friend, and my soulmate," he further said.

Mzansi congratulates Bonko Khoza and Lesego Khoza

Mzansi celebs and Bonko's fans took to his comment section and congratulated him and his wife for continuing to serve Mzansi couple goals.

sthakgoroge wrote:

"What a Godly Union!!! May every day be new, May every word be pure! Be blessed, Msuthu! Mkhathini! Nibakhulu Nina!

Okumhlophe."

fuluhopes said:

"That caption is everything! We thank God for love."

callherthato commeted:

"Happy Anniversary, more grace, and may God be with you always."

thato_ya_modimo_ wrote:

"Bathong? This caption? So pure. So beautiful. Modimo a le lote bafethu."

phinda_x added:

"This is absolutely beautiful Bab'Khoza. A very Happy Anniversary to you and your Love @lesegokhoza_official. UThixo anigcine anikhusele ngonaphakade (May God protect you forever)."

Nomcebo Zikode bags another international award

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nomcebo Zikode continues to bag awards. The Jerusalema singer took to her timeline to share that she was recognised by Forbes.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, the Grammy-winning artist shared that Forbes Women Africa honoured her with a Top Entertainer Award. The vocalist shared that three years ago, she didn't imagine herself travelling the world and winning top international awards.

The star thanked the magazine for recognising her with the prestigious accolade. Nomcebo bagged a Grammy a few weeks back for her contribution to Bayethe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News