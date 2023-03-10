Nomcebo Zikode took to her timeline to share her excitement after being recognised by Forbes magazine

The Jerusalema singer shared that she bagged the Forbes Woman Africa's Top Entertainer Award for her contribution to the entertainment industry

The Grammy winner's fans flooded her comments section with positive remarks, saying that she deserves all the good things coming her way

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Nomcebo Zikode continues to bag awards. The Jerusalema singer took to her timeline to share that she was recognised by Forbes magazine.

Nomcebo Zikode was recognised by Forbes magazine. Image: @nomcebo_zikode

Source: Instagram

Nomcebo Zikode bags Forbes Woman Africa's Top Entertainer Award

On her Instagram timeline, the Grammy-winning artist shared that Forbes Woman Africa Awards honoured her with a Top Entertainer Award.

According to ZAlebs, the vocalist shared that three years ago, she didn't imagine herself travelling the world and winning top international awards. The star thanked the magazine for recognising her with the prestigious accolade.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nomcebo bagged a Grammy a few weeks back for her contribution to Bayethe - a song she worked on with Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman.

Mzansi congratulates Nomcebo Zikode

Social media users took to Nomcebo's comment section and congratulated her for continuing to do well for herself. They said she deserved all the good things coming her way.

gertjohancoetzee wrote:

"Congratulations, love. Well deserved."

sindib36 said:

"Isiah 60 :11 When the time is right, I will make it happen."

leshidihnm commented:

"Heartfelt congratulations. Bask in your light and beautiful blessings. You are so worthy."

forbeswomanafrica said:

"Congratulations on your well-deserved achievements. Thank you for spending the day with us."

impilo wrote:

"Congratulations @nomcebo_zikode a very proud moment and love your energy!."

paula.cutchall added:

"Very cool!! Congratulations, you deserve that and more!!!"

Nasty C shows love to AKA during performance, asks crowd to shout Supa Mega's name

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C showed significant love to AKA. The There They Go hitmaker gave his favourite collaborator a massive shoutout during his lit performance.

AKA and Nasty C's last song together is titled Lemons (Lemonade). The track features on Supa Mega's posthumous album, Mass Country. Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was gunned down in Durban on February 10. He was out with friends when unknown gunmen opened fire on them.

During his performance, Nasty C stopped the music to pay homage to AKA. He showed love to the late rapper by telling the crowd to shout Supa Mega's name.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News