The son of gospel sensation Sfiso Ncwane and businesswoman Ayanda Ncwane is venturing into music

Formerly known as Ncweti, Mak Ncwane will be releasing an EP titled Mak, Myself & I under Ncwane Communication

Mak publicly thanked his mother, the former The Real Housewives of Durban star, for supporting his dreams

Ayanda Ncwane's son Mak Ncwane has reintroduced himself with a new EP titled 'Mak, Myself & I'. Images: @ayandancwane, @makncwane

As the music industry grows bigger, Ncweti, the son of the late gospel hitmaker Sfiso Ncwane and his widow, former Real Housewives of Durban star Ayanda Ncwane, is now known as Mak.

Mak Ncwane releases new EP, Mak, Myself & I

Announcing his music industry debut, his music executive mother, Ayanda, said on Instagram:

"Today marks one of the most important days in my career as a Music Executive. @makncwane you know him as Ngcweti Ncwane now MAK Ncwane, the first ever non-Gospel artist to be released under Ncwane Communications.

"All we can say is that the baton has been officially released from the father to the son!"

Check out her post below:

Mak responded to his mother's post and said:

"THANK YOU FOR ALWAYS BELIEVING IN ME MA ❤️❤️ MY NUMBER 1 FAN"

Netizens congratulate Mak Ncwane on his music debut

Social spectators were excited about the young man's debut into the industry and sent these messages:

@pearlngobeni said:

"Keep shining young man and make your father proud."

@tkmaxstoresa shared:

"I love him, still remember the interview he did after his dad passed. God time you doing good mama and I love you guys."

@lalla_hirayama corrected:

"Congratulations!!!! But seriously the direct Japanese translation on the sides of the artwork is odd. そして is more like ‘and then’ I think you wanted the word ‘and’ which is ‘と‘ please don’t always trust every translation."

@assahchitukuse said:

"What we have been waiting for, let's go."

@iineverlose welcomed:

"The streets been waiting, get em MAK!!"

