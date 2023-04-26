The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams pulled out all the stops for her daughter Nothile's 16th birthday

The reality television star and businesswoman shares the teenager with the late Mzansi gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane

Nonku shared a glimpse of Nothile's luxurious poolside birthday party and wished her eldest daughter a happy birthday

Nonku Williams spared no cost for her daughter Nothile's birthday. The Real Housewives of Durban star hosted a lavish sweet 16 birthday for her lovely baby girl.

‘RHODurban’ star Nonku Williams celebrated her daughter Nothile's 16th birthday. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star revealed in the show's first season that Nothile is from her past relationship with the late gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane, who was married to Ayanda Ncwane.

Nonku Williams shares video from daughter Nothile's sweet 16 birthday celebrations

Everyone who watches The Real Housewives of Durban knows that Nonku Williams loves her daughter Nothile. The singer ensured that the young woman got a memorable 16th birthday party.

The star headed to her verified Instagram page to give her followers a glimpse of how they celebrated Nothile.

According to The South African, the lush poolside event screamed luxury and was the best way to celebrate the budding singer.

The deco looked elegant and the Louis Vuitton-themed cake was just a cherry on top. Nothile and her friends seemed to have had a blast. Taking to her Instagram page, Nonku wrote:

"Nothile’s Sweet 16th. Thank you to everyone for making this a special day for her❤️❤️❤️."

Nonku Williams' followers celebrate Nothile on her birthday

Nonku's fans and followers could never miss their fav's daughter's special day. The businesswoman's timeline was filled with heartwarming tributes to Nothile.

@minniedlamini wrote:

"This is beautiful ❤️."

@onkarabetsemots said:

"Nothile is indeed a simple and reserved child. Happy birthday to her."

@harrietmncwabe added:

"Happy birthday Nothile ...tnx Nonku for doing a great job in raising this beautiful "

@kingcess_ashleigh noted:

"Happy birthday Nothile❤️ Noks you doing so great keep up the good work as a mommy"

