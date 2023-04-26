The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson recently revealed that she had multiple surgeries

Robinson told East Coast Radio's Carol Ofori that she had more than 10 plastic procedures

The reality TV star also did not hold back in sharing the unbearable pain she felt when she had her breasts done

‘RHOD’ star Jojo Robinson says she had over 10 plastic surgeries. Image: @mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star isn't afraid to speak openly about her body, especially since he has a distinct appearance. Robinson's body is 70% covered in tattoos, and she told TshisaLIVE that she plans to get more by the end of 2023.

Jojo Robinson says she had plastic surgery a couple of times

According to TimesLIVE, Jojo recently spoke with Carol Ofori on East Coast Radio and revealed that she has had more than plastic surgeries on her body.

The RHOD star initially claimed she couldn't count, but she was sure that her procedures exceeded 10, with the limit at 20.

"Major surgeries maybe six or seven. My first surgery was a plain breast augmentation where they just cut under the breast, they didn’t do the lift, they just put the breasts in."

On Instagram, Carol shared a glimpse of the interview.

Jojo Robinson opens up about pain after plastic surgery

Jojo admitted that even though she is proud of her surgeries, it doesn't mean they weren't painful and made her life difficult.

Robinson recalled enlarging her breasts but later reducing them due to excruciating pain. She explained that she had a breast reduction because her back was hurting and the larger breasts were bothering her.

"I thought my back was sore, I had complications from having big breast."

"So, then I made the decision to have a fourth surgery. In this one, we took the breasts down a few sizes and did another lift."

DJ Zinhle accused of plastic surgery

DJ Zinhle is another Mzansi celebrity who has recently been in the news due to plastic surgery. The Umlilo hitmaker was accused of going under the knife to achieve fuller breasts.

According to a previous Briefly News report, the rumours were started by the entertainment news blog Maphephandaba. They compared Zinhle's breasts before and after.

Faith Nketsi slams BBL claims by posting three old pics showing her curves

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Faith didn't entertain the crowd that claimed she went under the knife for the hourglass figure she flaunts online.

Despite popular belief, the beauty dropped three throwback photos, showing that she's always been curvy.

Mzansi was split about Faith Nketsi's claims about her body being natural.

Source: Briefly News