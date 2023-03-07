The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson said she wants her body to be covered in tattoos, but her face is a no-go area

Robinson said her journey to getting more tattoos has already started, and she recently got a tattoo on her leg

South Africans reacted by saying they support Jojo's decision because it's her body, and if they had money, they would do the same

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Jojo Robinson recently revealed that her body is 70% covered in tattoos, but she still wants more. The Real Housewives of Durban cast member said she wants to be the most tattooed woman in Mzansi.

'RHOD' star Jojo Robinson says by the end of 2023, her body will be fully covered in tattoos. Image: @mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

TshisaLive reports that this is not the first time Jojo has informed the public about her body procedures. In 2022, Jojo documented her medical process called abdominoplasty and liposuction.

The beauty said she shared her experience because women want to enhance their bodies but lack information.

Jojo Robinson's dream of being most tattooed Mzansi lady is slowly becoming true

Robinson posted a video and a lengthy caption on Instagram detailing her plans, including her goal not to have ink on her face.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The star added that her journey to cover her body with ink has already started. She claimed that by the end of 2023, her desired ink sessions would be done.

"The plan is by the end of this year to have the leg completed. Then start to rework the arm I don't like followed up into the other half of the neck and lastly the buns and then we are done. Imagine "

Mzansi supportive of Jojo Robinson's tattoo plans

@sshmonie said:

"Real body art costs a billion to look this good."

@kershpillay shared:

"We weren't put in this world to all be the same. You do you. We only live once. YOLO ❤"

@gab_ngema posted:

"Do you, babe ❤️ Some of us don't have the luxury to live out our dreams, so we'll vicariously live through you."

@abrahamszamo replied:

"If I had the money, I would do the same."

@zandibarnes commented:

"Girl, I don’t know how you survived that pain. I almost died when I got mine. They suit your beautiful body."

@thebucketza wrote:

"Your body, your choice. Ignore the haters and just do you ❤️"

@nonhlanhlamabena73 also said:

"I am not a tattoo person, but yours are so beautiful."

@kimhicky added:

"We love you and your gorgeous tattoos! I’ve never met a more real person than Jojo. She's one of the kindest people I know ❤️❤️"

RHOD viewers call Nonku and Jojo's friendship into question after they ganged up on Slee, fans defensive

In other stories, Briefly News reported that The Real Housewives of Durban stars Nonku and Jojo's drama in episode four of Season 3 angered the viewers.

According to ZAlebs, the old cast members ganged up on the new addition, Slee. The two feisty women claimed Slee spoke negatively about them in the past three episodes, including that Nonku and her "gangster-looking" boyfriend's relationship would not last.

Soon after the episode aired, Jojo and Nonku trended as netizens questioned whether they were genuine friends or just teamed up to "bully" Slee.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News