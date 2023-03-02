Nadia Nakai says her heart is still broken after her boyfriend, AKA, was assassinated in Durban on February 10

The grieving girlfriend laid all her emotions bare in an Instagram caption that was accompanied by a video of her treasured moments with Supa Mega

Mzansi people were in their feelings but had to be strong for Nadia as she needed a shoulder to cry on

Nadia "Bragga" Nakai left online users in tears after penning a heartbreaking post saying she still can't believe AKA died.

Nadia Nakai says nothing will ever make her quickly heal from AKA's untimely death. Image: @nadianakai

Supa Mega was assassinated in Durban on Florida Road on February 10. The rapper left behind his family, his daughter, Kairo and his girlfriend, Nadia.

TshisaLIVE claims Nadia and Mega dated for nearly a year before the rapper died, and Bragga has been grieving the star since his passing.

Taking to Instagram, Nadia shared a video of her fond memories with AKA and a caption in which she expressed her honest feelings following the star's burial on February 18, 2023.

"This pain is just to much to bare, everyone says it’s something I will learn to live with. I just don’t believe it. Everyday it just gets worse. I don’t know how to deal with this. Saying it hurts doesn’t explain the level of this pain. This hole in my heart will never be filled. People go through heartache and are held together through their grieve by their partner. How do I deal with the grief of losing my partner, the person that was supposed to support me is who I’ve lost. God, I miss you Kiernan."

South Africans comfort Nadia Nakai after saying AKA's death hit her hard

sina_chuma02 said:

"It will take years for you to heal completely. It’s okay to be angry and grieve the loss of your partner. You need to pray harder. It won’t make sense at all but one day, you will learn to live and celebrate his life."

@dinnydee shared:

"It never gets better with time but you will learn how to live with it. God will guide you. Take it easy on yourself."

@babyg_shanaz posted:

"Oh Nadia, I know it's difficult and we can't understand but we're praying for you daily. We love you ❤"

@ksznsima replied:

"Speaking from experience, you learn to live with it. For now, weep until you can't anymore. Sending you love and light ❤️"

@kitungana commented:

"Be strong girl."

@lauraamaruntabo also said:

"I wish I could take this pain away from you baby girl."

@liane.n__ added:

"My heart breaks for you ❤️"

AKA's mom Lynn Forbes thanks Nadia Nakai in a sweet letter for showing Supa Mega unconditional love, SA moved

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's mom, Lynn Forbes, showed love to Nadia "Bragga" Nakai after she lost her lover, Supa Mega. Lynn wrote a heartfelt letter on Instagram days after the rapper's burial on February 18.

Mega was shot dead in Durban on Florida Road, and ZAlebs alleged it was an assassination. Shortly after AKA's death, CCTV footage showing his brutal killing made the rounds and was analysed by many people, who came up with different theories.

Lynn shared a video of Bragga and AKA's last memories on social media and penned an emotional caption. The grieving mom thanked the mourning girlfriend for showing her son unconditional love while he was still alive and sticking by him even when he died.

