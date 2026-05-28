A serious on-field collision at Stormers training has triggered fresh concern for the Springboks ahead of the international Test season

Damian Willemse and Leolin Zas were both forced to receive urgent medical attention after a high-speed training incident

With several Springboks already on the injury list, national team management is now anxiously awaiting scan results

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The Springboks camp has been rocked after a serious training incident involving Stormers players left one Bok star doubtful ahead of the upcoming international Test season.

Damian Willemse was involved in a collision with a fellow Stormes player in training. Image: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

The news emerged on Wednesday, 27 May 2026, after two players collided during a high-intensity training session. Stormers director of rugby John Dobson confirmed that Damian Willemse and Leolin Zas struck each other at speed, leaving both backline players requiring immediate medical attention.

The Springboks star, who was recently in the spotlight following fake news spread by a Cape Town pastor, is reported to have injured his knee. This raises concern not only for the Stormers ahead of their upcoming URC quarter-final, but also for the Springboks, who are already dealing with a lengthy injury list ahead of the Test season.

Zas is believed to have suffered a suspected haematoma.

John Dobson reacts as Stormers await scan results

Stormers head coach John Dobson admitted he was alarmed by what unfolded on the training field, saying his first reaction was concern after noticing the urgency from the medical staff.

Speaking to CapeTalk, Dobson described the moment the collision happened at full intensity.

“I hate watching practice on a Wednesday. I try not to watch,” he said.

“When I looked up, I saw Zas and Damian collide at around 100 kilometres an hour, and both of them were down for several minutes.”

He added that the physios' reaction immediately raised concerns.

“You always look at the physio’s reaction,” Dobson explained, adding that he is now waiting for scan results to determine the severity of the injuries. He warned it would be a major setback if both players are ruled out.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was reported to be feeling unwell, although it was nothing serious. Image:@sachgom10

Source: Getty Images

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu feeling unwell

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu also briefly left the field after feeling unwell, although early indications suggest it is not serious.

Attention now shifts to the broader Springboks medical situation, with national team management also monitoring developments closely as they await the full injury update from the Stormers camp.

Already, the Springboks will be without scrumhalf Cobus Reinach, while another setback has seen scrumhalf Morné van den Berg ruled out due to injury. The team is set to face England on 4 July at Ellis Park in Johannesburg to kickstart the international rugby season. This will be followed by matches against Wales and Scotland.

Erasmus expresses confidence in squad depth

Briefly News also reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is confident in the team’s fly-half stocks, a position that once caused headaches ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The coach reportedly said he was satisfied with the current depth, noting that the players offer flexibility depending on the game plan the team wants to implement.

Source: Briefly News