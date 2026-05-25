Cheslin Kolbe is set for a stunning return to South African rugby, with a major move back home now on the cards

The Springboks star has been based in Japan, where he enjoyed a successful spell with Tokyo Sungoliath

Kolbe has now posted an emotional message confirming his next career step, hinting at a return after a life-changing decision

Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe is reportedly set to make a sensational return to South Africa in one of the biggest transfer coups in recent years.

Cheslin Kolbe is set to leave Tokyo Sungoliath. Image: Toru Hanai

Source: Getty Images

Kolbe, who was the top points scorer in the Japan Rugby League One season while playing for Tokyo Sungoliath, is now expected to join the Stormers from 1 July 2026.

According to Rapport, the two-time Rugby World Cup winner is at the centre of a major financial deal involving a significant push from the Cape Town-based franchise, which already boasts Springboks captain Siya Kolisi in its ranks.

Other reported backers include Roc Nation Sports International, a third-party sponsor identified as international betting company SportyBet, as well as support from SA Rugby through its Player of National Interest (PONI) funding structure.

Cheslin Kolbe to finally return to South Africa

Kolbe’s contract with Tokyo Sungoliath had been extended until the end of the 2026–27 season, meaning a buyout would be required to finalise his return to South Africa.

A source told Rapport: “It’s definitely very, very close.”

The move forms part of the Stormers’ ambitious long-term strategy known as “Project 2029”, which has already seen key players such as Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Paul de Villiers, Wandisile Simelane, André-Hugo Venter and Jurie Matthee commit their futures to the club.

Cheslin Kolbe celebrates after scoring a try during The Rugby Championship match between the All Blacks and Springboks. Image: Joe Allison

Source: Getty Images

Cheslin Kolbe confirms emotional decision

On Monday, 25 May 2026, Kolbe addressed the speculation via social media, confirming his decision in an emotional statement.

“The next chapter: Heading home.

This has been one of the most emotional and difficult decisions of my career.

Japan has become so much more than just a place where I played rugby. It became a true home for my family and me. The people, the culture, the friendships and the memories we’ve made with Tokyo Sungoliath will stay with us forever.

Over time, I’ve had to weigh up the sacrifices that come with living abroad, especially the time spent away from my loved ones, the moments you can’t get back and the stage of life our family is in right now. As grateful as we are for this incredible journey, we feel the time is right to return to South Africa after the season and begin the next chapter of our lives.

To the Tokyo Sungoliath management, coaches, staff, teammates and incredible fans, thank you for embracing us and making these past few years so special. We will always carry a piece of Japan with us.

I also want to make special mention of and extend my sincere gratitude to SportyBet, Roc Nation Sports International and In Touch Sports for their role in making this next chapter possible. I am truly thankful.

Arigatōgozaimasu. Thank you. Baie dankie.”

As seen in the post below:

Eben Etzebeth speaks on retirement

Briefly News previously reported that Eben Etzebeth had spoken about the possibility of retiring from his decorated rugby career.

The Springbok lock is the most-capped player in the team’s history, with 138 Test appearances since making his debut in 2012, and is a double Rugby World Cup winner.

Source: Briefly News