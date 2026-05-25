On Sunday, 24 May 2026, Rachel Kolisi shared a new health update after recently undergoing unexpected surgery

She posted a “proof of life” video on her Instagram Stories to reassure supporters and apologised for sharing a hospital photo that made her condition appear more dramatic than it was

Rachel Kolisi shared an Instagram reel documenting parts of her healing journey and included a glimpse of her surgery wound

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Rachel Kolisi gave fans a glimpse of her surgery wound. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi has shared an update days after disclosing that she underwent an unexpected surgery. The businesswoman and author previously sparked concern after announcing that she had been admitted to an undisclosed hospital and would miss a scheduled public appearance while recovering.

Although she initially kept details about the procedure private, Rachel has now shared more information about what happened. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, 24 May 2026, Rachel shared a short video of herself reassuring her fans. She disclosed that she had shoulder surgery on Monday, 18 May 2025 and is on strong pain medication.

She went on to apologise for previously posting a photo of her son with ex-husband Siya Kolisi, Siyamthanda, wiping her face in a post where she announced her hospitalisation. Rachel said the image unintentionally made the situation look more serious than it actually was. Rachel explained that the moment was meant to show her children pampering and caring for her in the hospital.

“But yeah, all is well. My hair is filthy. I'm gonna attempt to shower today. I had a shoulder operation on Monday, and I'm really sorry that I put the second picture that I did on my post because it does look way more dramatic than what it needed to be. But I was just trying to show that the kids were doing a facial for me. So, I was trying to show something sweet,” Rachel explained.

See the screenshot below:

Rachel Kolisi shared a proof of life video after surgery. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi gives fans glimpse of surgery wound in video

Rachel later shared an Instagram reel documenting parts of her recovery journey, including a glimpse of her surgery wound and moments spent with loved ones supporting her through the healing process. In the caption, she expressed gratitude to the people who have helped her. The post was captioned:

“Obviously not ideal. But it is what it is. Made it through the first week post op, only because I have the most amazing people around me. So grateful for every call, lift, message, meal, kids pick up, homework and and and.. THANK YOU! We move 💪🏼♥️”

Watch the video by clicking the link.

The update drew supportive reactions from followers, many of whom wished Rachel a speedy recovery.

Rachel Kolisi sends message to gossipers

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi sent a not-so-subtle message to people who spoke about her behind her back, especially after she and Siya Kolisi announced their divorce.

The former Springbok WAG previously cut off current and former Springbok WAGS after her former husband, Siya Kolisi, debuted his rumoured Dutch girlfriend, Rachel John.

Source: Briefly News