After going through a divorce and the public scrutiny that followed, Rachel Kolisi has addressed the gossipmongers

The former wife of Springbok Captain, Siya Kolisi, had a message to the gossipers, who enjoyed speaking badly about her name

Mzansi offered kind words to Rachel Kolisi, and many of her followers seemed to support her message

Siya Kolisi’s ex-wife, Rachel Kolisi, addressed the gossipmongers. Image: Rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram to address the gossipers after being faced with a tough 2025. Her message was directed at those who chose to speak behind her back while dealing with a very public divorce from Siya Kolisi.

Rachel and Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi announced their divorce in 2025 in a joint statement, opening their lives to public scrutiny.

Rachel slams the gossipmongers

On Tuesday, 14 April 2025, Rachel posted a video at the beach, enjoying the ocean view. This was one of her many videos where she shows how much tranquility she is experiencing. However, it was her message which caught people's attention.

In the clip, she spoke directly to those who found it amusing to speak behind her back while she was going through a divorce, instead of reaching out to her.

"If you gossiped about how I handled one of the worst experiences of my life, instead of reaching out, you're the loser in my story," the message reads.

Rachel previously trended after clips of Siya's documentary resurfaced on X.

Mzansi supports Rachel Kolisi

Siya Kolisi’s ex Rachel Kolisi spoke about the gossip she was faced with and addressed the culprits. Image: Rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the responses online:

mrs_play_27 advised:

"This era of your life has no time for fake people. Go live your best life, queen."

nizenandemachi hyped her:

"Yeeees!!! I love it when a girl starts to remember who she is. Just yes! Sprinkling lots of fairy dust for you, ma’am!!!"

janinebinnemanjewellery exclaimed:

"More people should learn to listen and NOT judge! Even if they were not there for you but knew what you were going through and still are. Many huggs to you."

live_with_missfitt shared:

"Girl - mic drop! From someone who’s been following you for a while, you’ve handled this situation so gracefully and come out so much stronger."

tasha_nlb responded:

"From the outside looking in, you've seemingly carried yourself with such bravery and grace. One can only imagine the heartbreak that you and your kiddies have experienced through this time. Forever keeping you all in our prayers and so incredibly proud of you as a woman and mother, doing your best to get through! You've inspired so many people, including me. So much love!"

Rachel refelcts on 2025 Wrapped

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rachel Kolisi reflected on her tumultuous 2025, which was filled with ups and downs, and lots of laughs and cries, according to her.

On social media, the entrepreneur and author posted her 2025 Wrapped, a trend where people gather all of their highlights for the year. Mzansi, in her comments section, offered kind words to Rachel Kolisi, speaking about their personal wins and losses.

Source: Briefly News