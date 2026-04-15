Siya Kolisi's rumoured girlfriend, Rachel John, recently made her way back to South Africa and shared footage from her wholesome homecoming

The influencer was flooded with sweet messages upon her return, one being from the Springboks captain himself

Many in the comment section have embraced Rachel as their new "makoti," officially giving her their stamp of approval

Siya Kolisi's rumoured girlfriend, Rachel Joh,n documented her return to Mzansi. Images: racheljohn, siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel John, the influencer who has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Siya Kolisi, officially touched down in South Africa and gave followers a glimpse into her wholesome return "home."

On 13 April 2026, she took to her Instagram page with a vlog detailing her trip to Mzansi, from a quick coffee run at Wimpy to lunch at KFC before finally touching down in Gqeberha, where she was welcomed by young kids, who ran excitedly toward her as she arrived.

The heartwarming footage captured the children's pure joy, with many surrounding her for hugs and warm greetings, making her homecoming feel truly special.

"We are soo back," she captioned, as she celebrated her return to her "favourite place in the world."

Before her return to Mzansi, Rachel was in the Netherlands, collaborating with brands like Samsung and enjoying her favourite pastime, boxing.

Her return was met with a wave of affection from followers, but it was a sweet message from the Springbok captain himself that truly sent fans into a frenzy.

"@racheljohn ❤️ all of it 😍"

In response to Kolisi’s sweet comment, Rachel playfully replied, "especially the people ;)," sparking even more excitement among their followers. Her witty comeback, accompanied by a wink, was liked over 30 times and was widely seen as a cheeky nod to her apparent blossoming relationship with the Springbok captain.

For fans who have been closely monitoring their online interactions, this subtle yet public display of affection serves as further proof that her love for South Africa is deeply tied to Siya.

See Rachel John's vlog below.

Siya Kolisi reacted to Rachel John's return to South Africa. Image: racheljohn

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Rachel John's return

South African supporters showed love to Rachel and welcomed her back with open arms. Read some of their comments below.

t.e.e_e admired Rachel John:

"You have the purest heart."

jandre_koch said:

"Those faces will also make me feel at home."

earthchildproject wrote:

"Welcome home! We're lucky to live in this pretty little surf town! Thank you for doing so much for our community!"

chelsealately_2k posted:

"The way those kids love you tells us everything we need to know."

miss_shammz said:

"I see why he fell in love. Who wouldn’t?"

Meanwhile, others continued to lean on the Siya relationship rumours, with some fans even referring to Rachel as their new "makoti" (bride), indicating that supporters had moved on from the Springboks star's divorce and were fully ready to embrace this new chapter of his life.

Rachel John was welcomed back to South Africa with sweet messages from followers, including Siya Kolisi. Images: racheljohn, siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi shares how she feels about her kids having a stepmother

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Rachel Kolisi's candid statement about how she feels about her children having a stepmother.

During an interview, the businesswoman and philanthropist shared her feelings about what would happen in the future, saying that raising her kids was her main priority.

Source: Briefly News