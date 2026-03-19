Rachel Kolisi recently addressed the possibility of her children one day having a stepmother following her divorce

During an interview, the businesswoman and philanthropist shared her feelings about that happening in the future, saying that raising her kids was her main priority

This comes months after her ex-husband, Siya, was spotted with a woman who is rumoured to be his new girlfriend

Rachel Kolisi shared her feelings about her kids having a stepmother. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi recently shared her feelings about her children having a stepmother following her divorce from her ex-husband, Siya Kolisi.

During her interview on 947's Anele and the Club on 11 March 2026, Rachel was asked a burning question about whether she was ready for another woman to step in and be her children's stepmother.

Responding to the question, the author and businesswoman made it clear that her energy is reserved strictly for her children, declaring that anything outside of her role as a mother is simply none of her business.

"I can only parent the best that I can, and that is my priority; everything else is none of my business."

In October 2024, Rachel and the Springboks captain ended their marriage after eight years. They have two children together, Nicholas and Keziah, and are the primary caregivers to Siya's two siblings, Liyema and Liphelo.

During the interview, Rachel and Anele Mdoda's team delved deep into her past and present, from her professional life to her personal aspirations, and the pressing question about her finally moving on.

Watch Rachel Kolisi's interview below.

Rachel Kolisi moves on in her own way

During her chat with Anele and the Club, Rachel addressed the topic of moving on, highlighting that it shouldn't always involve romantic relationships.

She stated that while many people move on from failed relationships by simply finding new partners, she was fine by herself.

"In some of the comments that I received over the last few months, people are like, 'Just move on already and get with someone else.' I find it interesting that it's what’s considered moving on. I'm good by myself. I don’t think I’ve ever been better by myself."

Her ex-husband, on the other hand, appears to have moved on. He is rumoured to be dating 25-year-old influencer Rachel John, with whom he has been spotted on several occasions.

The romance rumours began in late 2025, when fans identified the influencer as the woman sitting next to Siya at the ATP Tour Finals in Turin.

They were also seen together at Rachel (John)'s birthday celebration at Jeffrey's Bay, and later at a supposed baecation at the Victoria Falls. While they did not take pictures together, a viral picture of them boarding a boat together surfaced online, adding more fuel to the rumours.

Rachel Kolisi opened up about how she chooses to move on. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Siya Kolisi dragged over Victoria Falls vacation

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared several online users' outrage after Siya Kolisi returned from his rumoured baecation to the Victoria Falls.

His ex-wife, Rachel, revealed that the holiday destination was where they went for their honeymoon, sparking intense backlash for the rugby player for revisiting such a sentimental landmark with his new partner.

Source: Briefly News