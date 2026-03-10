International influencer Rachel John shared a rare glimpse of her mother on Instagram

Rachel has Dutch and Nigerian blood running through her veins, with the Dutch side coming from her mother

The young author and Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, sparked dating rumours since last year, but they have not confirmed their relationship

Rachel John showed the internet a picture of her mother. Images: @racheljohn

As a content creator, Rachel John, a young woman of Dutch and Nigerian descent and rumoured to be Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's new girlfriend, shares a lot about her life. Still, she rarely posts about her immediate family. That changed during the week when Rachel posted a picture of her Dutch mother, Elske.

On 8 March 2026, the 25-year-old Amsterdam-born beauty headed to her Instagram Story and shared a snap of a blonde woman with deep dimples at what appeared to be a coffee shop.

The caption of the post, accompanied by a red heart emoji, read:

"My beautiful mama."

Take a look at the picture posted on Rachel's Instagram account below:

Rachel gave a glimpse of her mother on her Instagram Story. Image: @racheljohn

Rachel, who co-founded Jbay Surf House, shared in early February that she was heading back to Amsterdam, The Netherlands, after spending two months in South Africa. While she didn't provide a recent update on her whereabouts, one could speculate that she met up with her mother in the country. It is unknown if Siya met Rachel's parents, but the two rumoured lovebirds wasted no time being in the same areas after Rachel left South Africa.

Although they didn't share social media posts of themselves together, the pair separately shared their experiences in the United States, first at the star-studded All-Star basketball event. Next, they uploaded solo photos of themselves on the Empire State Building in New York.

Siya Kolisi and Rachel John visited the Empire State Building. Images: @siyakolisi, @racheljohn

