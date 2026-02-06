Rachel John, a Dutch-Nigerian influencer who usually stays in South Africa, shared that she was on a flight back home to Amsterdam

Rumoured to be dating champion rugby star Siya Kolisi, Rachel answered a fan's question about him

The pair was spotted together in Italy last year and again at the beginning of 2026 while vacationing in Zimbabwe

Rachel John responded to a fan about rumoured boyfriend Siya Kolisi. Images: @racheljohn, @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Dutch-Nigerian influencer Rachel John, rumoured to be dating Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, recently took to the skies to fly back to her hometown, Amsterdam, from Cape Town. She also answered a question about her alleged boyfriend after a social media user wondered about his presence.

On 5 February 2026, Rachel vlogged her journey as part of a promotional advert with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, in which she flew business class.

She told people on the internet:

"Honestly, I didn't want to go home. After spending almost two months in South Africa, leaving this time felt especially hard. I was heartbroken."

After watching the video, TikTok user @tashaleemerlealexander asked in the comment section with a smile:

"What about Siya?"

Rachel responded with two crying emojis:

"Good question."

People also suspected that Siya drove her to the airport after the content creator shared a glimpse of the person beside her in the car.

People have assumed that Rachel spent time with Siya before leaving Cape Town. Image: @summerm36

Source: TikTok

Take a look at Rachel's TikTok video posted on her account below:

Did Rachel John and Siya Kolisi confirm their relationship?

Rachel and Siya have not publicly confirmed that they are dating. However, they have been spotted spending time together.

They were first seen enjoying each other's company at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, last year. Then, in January 2026, the pair was spotted vacationing in Zimbabwe after a TikTok user filmed them walking onto a boat. Both Siya and Rachel acknowledged the woman behind the camera.

