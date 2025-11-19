After the Springboks’ win over Italy, Siya Kolisi took time to watch the ATP Finals in Turin

He was spotted sitting next to Rachel John, a 24-year-old influencer from the Netherlands, catching fans’ attention

Rachel John has travelled extensively, including several visits to South Africa, and has a strong social media following

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has been single for over a year following his divorce from Rachel Kolisi, which the couple mutually announced in 2024.

While the rugby star has not publicly confirmed if he has moved on, his personal life continues to attract significant attention.

Siya Kolisi celebrates victory at full-time following the Autumn Nations Series 2025 match between France and South Africa at Stade de France. Photo: Franco Arland

Source: Getty Images

On Saturday, 15 November 2025, after the Boks’ win against Italy in Turin, Kolisi took some time off international duty to enjoy the ATP Finals.

The 34-year-old made his 100th Test cap in last weekend's win over France in Paris and was also included in the lineup to face the Azzurri.

Joined by his teammates, he was caught on a viral clip, visibly star-struck when meeting tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz. Later, as he relaxed and brought his signature dance vibes to the crowd, he was seen sitting next to Rachel John, a 24-year-old Dutch influencer.

Her presence beside the rugby icon sparked speculation among fans about whether she could be the new leading lady in Kolisi’s life.

Meet Rachel John: Dutch influencer and world traveller

Rachel John was born and raised in Amsterdam to a Dutch mother, Elske, and a Nigerian father, David. According to her social media profiles, she is passionate about travel, competitive fighting, and wellness. She has visited South Africa multiple times, including a campaign shoot in Jeffreys Bay, and has expressed her fondness for the country: “South Africa stole my heart.”

She enjoys ocean yoga flows and shares post-fight recovery routines with her followers. Her social media network includes several familiar faces from the rugby world, such as Marise Pollard, Domenica Allende, and Springbok stars Jesse Kriel, Cheslin Kolbe, and Eben Etzebeth.

Kolisi’s courtside appearance with John at the ATP Finals has left fans buzzing and eager for any updates on his personal life, highlighting the continued public fascination with the Springboks captain off the field.

Damian Willemse lifts and celebrates with the trophy during The Rugby Championship match between South Africa Springboks and Argentina at Allianz Stadium. Photo: Sebastian Frej

Source: Getty Images

Springboks prepare for Ireland clash

Away from the cameras, the Springboks have shifted their focus to their final Test of the year: a blockbuster clash against Ireland in Dublin.

Franco Mostert’s controversial red card, the team’s second lock dismissal in as many matches, has added pressure as Rassie Erasmus and his staff fine-tune preparations.

South Africa face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 22 November.

