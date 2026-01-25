Rachel John posted a TikTok video of herself trying to speak Afrikaans, and it was a hilarious clip

The adventurer who is dating Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi, following his divorce, has been letting the public get to know her better

Her videos showed that she has a good sense of humour as she shared some hilarious facts about herself

Rachel John posted another video of herself getting ready and speaking Afrikaans. This time, she left people in stitches as she shared some funny reflections while getting ready.

Rachel John spoke Afrikaans in another GRWM on TikTok. Image: @racheljohnie

Source: TikTok

People enjoyed seeing her makeup routine, as well as more of her personality. South Africans commented on the video of the Springboks captain's girlfriend speaking one of South Africa's official languages.

In a TikTok video, Rachel John told people that she was getting ready in Afrikaans. She shared what she was up to, saying she was surfing, and it was rough. Rachel shared that she organises surfing camps in South Africa. Rachel added that she was doing a natural makeup look in Afrikaans. Next, she shared that her favourite isiXhosa is "kulungile." She shared that there was an article about her calling her a South African surfer, and she laughed about it. Rachel reflected on the different hair colours she's rocked, from jet black to honey blonde. Watch the video below.

South Africa amused by Rachel John

South Africans raved about Rachel's GRWM (Get Ready With Me). The makeup video chatting with her followers has become more regular. In a previous one, she also spoke Afrikaans, which delighted new Mzansi fans. She and Siya Kolisi seemingly made it official one year following his divorce from Rachel Kolisi. Many flooded her comment section, raving about her attempt at speaking Afrikaans.

Siya Kolisi launched his relationship with Rachel John in 2025. Image: David Rogers / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Read the comments below:

desireeswarts901 gushed over Rachel's many hair colours:

"Love the black."

Didi exclaimed over Rachel's beauty:

"Jy is pragtig. (You are pretty)"

Anoeska Jacobs agreed regarding Rachel's beauty:

", @Rachel John Jy doen baie goed."

tamlynn mars was also impressed by Rachel John's personality:

"You are one amazing woman 🙏may the lord bless each and every road you take on🙏❤you are one of his most beautiful creations💕your heart is pure❤"

user556369358574 raved about Rachel's GRWM:

"I didn't expect to love this as much as I do."

Dr Ash gushed over Rachel:

"Your videos are always amazing..Just do the videos like this one..not voice over 🙏"

MelJ noticed:

"Where is Siya? You really starting to make your presence known nowadays."

