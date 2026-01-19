Siya Kolisi is under fire following a critical detail shared by his ex-wife, Rachel, regarding their honeymoon location

Fans were left stunned after Rachel’s latest social media post revealed that Siya took his new partner to the same destination where he and Rachel celebrated their marriage

Social media users have labelled the move as "calculated and petty," with many convinced that the choice of scenery was no mere accident

Siya Kolisi was accused of disrespecting his marriage to ex-wife Rachel. Images: rachelkolisi, siyakolisi

Siya Kolisi recently gave "the honeymoon phase" a literal and controversial new meaning as he finds himself at the centre of a social media storm.

The South African rugby icon is facing widespread criticism, ignited by a simple Instagram post by his ex-wife Rachel, who shared details about where they went on their honeymoon, only for fans to realise that the Springboks captain had been there recently, with another woman.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, 18 January 2026, the businesswoman and philanthropist joined the viral 2016 vs 2026 social media challenge and shared photos from the year she and Siya got married.

Without lamenting a love that once was, Rachel looked back at the fond memories she made with her loved ones, from painting her house by herself to facing the harsh realities of job hunting.

She posted photos from her wedding day, several of her son Nicholas, who was two-years old at the time, and others taken from her moments shared with loved ones. However, it was in her caption that truly opened fans' eyes.

"2016, what a year. Nic started school, I was desperately trying to find a job again after a year of unemployment (painted our whole house by myself while I was on the hunt), I was a bride. Went to Vic Falls (Zim) for my honeymoon, and I started doing stock photoshoots to earn some bucks. Nic experimented with a number of different textures."

After their fairytale wedding in August 2016, Rachel and Siya travelled to Zimbabwe to celebrate their wedding at the breathtaking Victoria Falls. This is the same destination that the rugby star and his rumoured new partner, Rachel John, were spotted at over the 2025 festive holidays.

Rachel and Siya Kolisi went to the Victoria Falls for their honeymoon in 2016, the same destination he visited with his current girlfriend, Rachel John. Images: rachelkolisi, siyakolisi, racheljohn

The striking similarity between his past and present getaways has turned a casual holiday into a subject of intense public scrutiny, as fans question the real reason behind his decision to revisit such a sentimental landmark with his new partner.

From accusations of being "intentionally petty" to claims that the move was a calculated jab, Mzansi is convinced that this choice of scenery was far from a coincidence.

As social media users discuss Siya's past and present relationships, the debate remains split between those who see this as a fresh start and those who believe the Victoria Falls should remain off-limits out of respect for his marriage.

See Rachel Kolisi's post and Siya Kolisi's baecation photos below.

Social media slams Siya Kolisi

The online community was the least bit impressed with Siya's decision to take his new partner to the same holiday destination he went to with his ex-wife. Read some of their comments below.

cappuccinolady said:

"Vic Falls. Well, I’m a little disappointed then that he chose your honeymoon venue as their first public appearance photo. Classy."

shirley.roos asked:

"Were you ever truly happy, Rachel? Please share."

kimfourie wrote:

"Vic Falls, you say."

leigh_0608 threw shade at Siya Kolisi:

"First, the same name, now the same destination; he misses the real Rachel."

Siya Kolisi was criticised for taking his current girlfriend to the same holiday destination he went to for his honeymoon. Image: siyakolisi

thobiethobz was shocked:

"You went to Victoria Falls for your honeymoon? Yho!"

lumka_marcia asked:

"So he took her to y’all’s honeymoon destination? Sick."

tariq_thatsme slammed Siya Kolisi:

"So Siya went for a lady who is a lookalike of his ex-wife that happens to be Rachel also, and then took her to Vic Falls, where he had his honeymoon with real Rachel. Yeah no, it’s either he’s still obsessed about Rachel, or he’s just not a nice person. @siyakolisi."

mandy_vosloo added:

"What a trigger, Victoria Falls, a once beautiful memory must now be for you! One day, this will all make sense, I promise you!! "

