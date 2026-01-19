Woman Seen Kissing Social Media Star Desmond Scott Breaks Her Silence

Marissa Springer broke her silence after a video of her kissing Desmond Scott went viral, addressing key claims and public speculation

The Houston-based model clarified her stance on the controversy while responding to rumours circulating across social media platforms

Online users weighed in with mixed reactions as the discussion gained traction following the release of her statement

Marissa Springer, the 24-year-old Houston model caught kissing social media star Desmond Scott, has finally spoken out about the viral video.

Marissa Springer opened up about the viral kissing video with social media star Desmond Scott. Image: @theshaderoom/TikTok and Desmond Scott/ Instagram

In a statement, Springer emphasised she's "not the one he cheated with," clarifying she barely knew Scott before their night out and had no involvement in his alleged infidelity.

The influencer also addressed speculation about her gender identity, firmly saying in a clip that was shared by TikTok user @theshaderoom on 19 January 2026:

"Let’s clear the air right now, I am definitely not transgender. I am a girl, was born a girl, I am a girl. I just love being a girl. No offence to the transgender community."

She further criticised those using sexuality as an insult, asking, "Why are you guys calling a clearly straight man gay as an insult? I thought we didn’t do that in 2026."

She explained that TMZ reached out to her before publishing the footage, giving her a chance to share her side of the story. The controversy erupted after Kristy Sarah, Desmond's estranged wife, filed for divorce, citing infidelity. Marissa maintains she wasn't involved and had met Desmond at a Houston bar through mutual friends, enjoying drinks and company before the kiss was caught on camera.

She described the situation as being influenced by a relaxed party environment, noting:

"There were many drinks in, and the vibes were there."

She also addressed rumours about her personal life, saying:

"I don’t cook, I don’t really watch family content, I am not on that side of TikTok. There are also so many fake accounts of me right now, and a whole fake relationship. I don’t have a boyfriend, this is my only TikTok account."

The statement has sparked renewed discussion on social media since the video of Marissa and Desmond Scott kissing went viral online.

Social media influencer and chef Desmond Scott posed in a picture. Image: Desmond Scott

Netizens share their thoughts in the comments

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the Marissa and Desmond Scott kissing saga, saying:

MiissMakoti said:

"Girl, bye."

Tullzz wrote:

"It’s time to wrap up the 'influencer couple' phase."

Dani stated:

"I don't think anyone asked. 🤭But we listen, and we don't judge."

Thatgyaldem replied:

"Y'all mean af for bullying this lady😭."

User commented:

"Y'all hating??? Leave the girl alone fr… she said nothing offensive, we all have exs and divorces of someone… they are no longer together soooo??????? It’s over. They agreed to it if both signed."

Watch the video below:

