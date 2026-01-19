The man whom Mihlali Ndamase accused of stalking and harassing her has seemingly broken his silence

Following the influencer's chilling claims about fearing for her life, the businessman shared cryptic posts, seemingly reacting to the allegations

The online community found itself at a crossroads as they debated Mihlali's claims and her alleged history with her "stalker"

In the wake of Mihlali Ndamase's statement, in which she claimed to be in fear for her life after months of relentless harassment, the man she accused of stalking her has broken his silence.

On Sunday, 18 January 2026, the influencer went public about the private ordeal she had endured for months, revealing that she had been stalked by a man named Michael "Mike" Brits after turning down his advances.

Mihlali revealed that not only has she been followed and had her pictures taken, but her family appears to be under threat as well.

"My privacy has been repeatedly violated. Members of my family have been approached in public, and people have been paid to follow me and take photographs of me without my consent."

Brits, a married father of two, finally broke his silence amid the ongoing scandal. However, it wasn't much what he said but how he reacted to the allegations.

Taking to his Instagram page, the businessman shared stories that seemingly shaded Mihlali and ridiculed her claims.

In an apparent effort to counter the narrative, Brits shared an image of himself and his sons in their school attire, posing on a staircase with thumbs up in a display of unbothered confidence.

His Instagram profile is curated with images of his wife and two young sons, showcasing a lifestyle of luxury and positioning him as a devoted family man and successful businessman. By leaning into his role as a father, Brits appeared to be subtly challenging the "obsessive" label Ndamase has placed on him.

He followed this with a post that took a more direct swipe at Mihlali's claims, a picture quote centred around the power of silence.

"The person who walks away quietly usually makes the loudest effort."

Brits is the same man who was previously linked to Mihlali as her boyfriend. Earlier, Briefly News reported on the pair's alleged altercation in 2025 that apparently led to Mihlali hitting Brits over the head with a beer bottle. The incident reportedly forced the businessman to open a case of assault against the influencer.

Responding to the alleged assault, Mihlali reportedly shut down the claims and shared a glimpse into the harassment she had endured at the hands of Brits just days before releasing an official statement.

Briefly News reached out to Michael Brits for comment. This is a developing story.

See Michael Brits' posts below.

Social media divided over "stalker" allegations

The unfolding drama has seen social media sharply divided, prompting a wave of reactions that range from support for Ndamase to scepticism over the allegations.

whisperedloom was not impressed:

"Every week, she’s involved in a shenanigan with a married man. wrap it up, Mimi!"

lindzmlangeni said:

"Men don’t miss the chance to embarrass their wives."

melelo_x was confused:

"They give these men too much power over lives. Didn’t she get gifts from him?"

VeronicaLindel1 asked:

"This man is sick. Why can't he accept that she doesn't want him?"

justtnancy_ pitied Michael Brits' wife:

"Now your husband is trending for going after another woman."

RealMadamCoco wrote:

"Mihlali did well writing that statement. Now she must go to the useless police. At least they will do a Protection Order."

just_femi added:

"Harassing a woman for rejecting you is vile behaviour."

lindzmlangeni joked:

"Mihlali's life is like a Wrong Turn movie."

