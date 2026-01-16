Popular YouTuber and influencer Mihlali Ndamase reportedly escaped time behind bars after an alleged attack

The alleged incident reportedly happened at Montana’s Pub near Jan Smuts Avenue in Johannesburg North on 13 September 2025

Mihlali Ndamase reacted to the report that she hit her alleged boyfriend, making serious allegations against him

Hebanna! Popular YouTuber and social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase allegedly escaped jail time after being reported for assault by her boyfriend, Michael Britz.

The report comes at a time when Mihlali Ndamase dominated social media trending charts for allegedly dating two married men at the same time.

Daily Sun reports that Mihlali Ndamase avoided spending time behind bars after her boyfriend, Michael Britz, opened a case against her after she allegedly hit him with a beer bottle. According to the report, Britz opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) against Mihlali at Rosebank Police Station, north of Johannesburg, in September 2025.

Mihlali Ndamase was fortunately spared jail time after Michael Britz withdrew the case.

Why did Mihlali Ndamase allegedly assault her boyfriend?

A source who spoke to the publication revealed the chain of events that led to Mihlali Ndamase allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Michael Britz, with a beer bottle. The source, who spoke to Daily Sun on condition of anonymity, stated that Michael was out with friends at Montana’s Pub near Jan Smuts Avenue in Johannesburg North just after 4 PM on 13 September 2025 when an argument ensued.

This was allegedly after Mihlali had confronted Michael and asked him why he was with his friends, who included some women. During the commotion, Mihlali Ndamase is alleged to have picked up a beer bottle and proceeded to hit Michael Britz in the head.

After the incident, Michael proceeded to Rosebank Police Station to open a case against the popular YouTuber. The source claims that Michael Britz only withdrew the case after he and Mihlali Ndamase resolved their differences. Michael submitted a statement, which was taken to court, where the case was officially dismissed.

Daily Sun reports that two statements confirm this version of events. One of the statements confirmed that Michael opened a case after Mihlali allegedly hit him with a beer bottle. Part of the statement reads:

“The complainant alleges that on Saturday, 13 September 2025, he was assaulted at club Montana. The suspect hit him on his head with a beer bottle.”

Another statement reportedly seen by Daily Sun confirms that Michael Britz withdrew the case against Mihlali Ndamase.

Mihlali Ndamase responds to allegations she hit her boyfriend

When contacted for comment, Gauteng Police spokesman Mavela Masondo confirmed the case against Mihlali Ndamase had been withdrawn.

“A case of assault GBH was opened at Rosebank. The complainant later submitted a statement to withdraw. The case was withdrawn in court,” he said.

When Daily Sun reached out to the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 inductee for comment, she categorically dismissed the source’s version of events as lies. Mihlali alleged that Michael was stalking and harassing her.

“He is lying. I did not assault him. This man is a psycho and has been following and harassing me. You want to write about his lies?” she said.

Mihlali told the publication that she would be obtaining a protection order against Michael, but refused to discuss it further when pressed for details.

Mihlali Ndamase's history of assault allegations

This isn't the first time Mihlali Ndamase has been accused of assault by an ex-lover.

In 2024, Briefly News reported that Leeroy Sidambe accused Mihlali Ndamase of assault after she shared pictures of her bruised face on social media.

The businessman released a statement claiming self-defence and alleged that Mihlali wanted to stab him.

