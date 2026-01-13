Footage of Mihlali Ndamase explaining why she dates married men emerged amid rumours she is dating a Zimbabwean and a Nigerian at once

The video from the Showmax series Unfollowed was shared on X (Twitter) on Tuesday, 13 January 2026

Social media reactions were mixed: some supported her reasoning, while others criticised her for seemingly justifying dating married men

An old video of Mihlali Ndamase explaining why she dates married men has resurfaced amid accusations that she is dating two married men at once.

Mihlali topped social media trending charts after gossip accounts claimed that she spent a night at Johannesburg's Saxon Hotel with Nigerian entrepreneur Clem Kileh, and got close to Zimbabwean businessman Nigel Sakala at Sandton club, Louis. Both men are allegedly married.

What did Mihlali Ndamase say about dating married men?

As South Africans weighed in on allegations that Mihlali Ndamase was simultaneously dating two married men, social media user @busiwe_bubu resurfaced a video of the socialite explaining why she was dating Leeroy Sidambe before his divorce was finalised.

At the time, Mihlali Ndamase told broadcaster Thembekile Mrototo during an episode of the Showmax series Unfollowed why she was dating a married man.

“Oh, no, darling, it’s not my place to wait. I’m not the one who’s married. It is him who decided that he wants to find a partner and date someone,” Mihlali said in the resurfaced video.

SA reacts to old video of Mihlali Ndamase explaining dating married men

In the comments, netizens expressed mixed reactions. While some supported Mihlali Ndamase’s argument, others criticised her for seemingly justifying dating married women.

Here are some of the comments:

@AnfieldNinja argued:

“Come at me all you want, but she has a point. You may be legally married, but the divorce process usually starts when people have long checked out of the marriage. So why wait for years until the divorce is finalised to seek love? And why is this being framed as if she's the one who's to blame for her partner's marriage ending? And even if we assume that she did play a role in ending the marriage, doesn't the guy who cheated on his wife primarily shoulder the blame? 🤔🤔”

@DreadyPrince remarked:

“Doesn't make sense.”

@Matt_Mogotlane shared:

“She's not making any sense. I'm guessing the guy she's referring to probably has a lot of money, and that's why she was or is dating him; that's the only logical explanation.”

@Lebo_stunna claimed:

“She wants to feel what it is like to have a married man.”

@me4362 shared:

“I hate that she keeps doing this to her brand.”

@IamKeotshepile asked:

“Why did she think it was a good idea to say that 🤦‍♀️”

@DilotsaT suggested:

“She didn't answer the question. Nor did she deny that it's her preference. A simple answer should have been: ‘I don't specifically date married men. I date a man who has pursued, charmed and won my affections. I don't ask about their marital status.’”

Who are the 11 men Mihlali Ndamase allegedly dated?

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Musa Khawula ignited controversy after releasing a list of the men whom Mihlali Ndamase has allegedly dated.

The men are politicians, celebrities and businessmen, including the son of a current African President.

