Musa Khawula ignited controversy after releasing part one of the men with whom Mihlali Ndamase has allegedly been

The men are politicians, celebrities and businessmen, including the son of a current African President

Social media exploded with jokes, memes and criticism as well as reminders that the list is speculative and unsupported by evidence

Musa Khawula shared the names of the 11 men Mihlali Ndamase has allegedly been with. Image: Mihlalii_n, musakawula

YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase’s private life is back in the spotlight thanks to the controversial celebrity monger Musa Khawula.

Bar Leeroy Sidambe, Mihlali has kept her romantic life under wraps, with South Africans often speculating about who she is dating. That all changed on Monday, 8 December 2025, when Musa Khawula shared part one of Mihlali Ndamase’s alleged hit list, which comprises 11 men.

According to Musa Khawula, Mihlali Ndamase has allegedly dated five South African men, four Zimbabweans and two Nigerians. It is unclear whether these were long-term relationships or casual flings.

Who did Mihlali Ndamase allegedly date?

The list includes businessmen and the son of a current sitting president. Musa Khawula alleged that Mihlali dated Zimbabwean entrepreneur Wicknell Chivayo, who previously denied that he was vacationing with her in Miami. Mihlali Ndamase also shut down the rumours and provided evidence that she wasn't in the United States with the Zimbabwean tycoon.

Khawula also alleged that Mihlali Ndamase was involved with Zimbabwean politician Pedzisayi Sakupwanya, popularly known as Scott Kupa. The Zanu-PF politician also broke his silence, denying that he was in a relationship with Mihlali.

Another prominent figure on Mihlali Ndamase’s alleged hit list is Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu.

Khawula listed businessman Edwin Sodi and Banele Mbere, one part of the DJ and production duo Major League DJz.

See the list below:

A look inside Mihlali Ndamase's hit list:

PART 1

1. Milky (Nigerian)

2. Simphiwe Mbetse (South Africa)

3. Leeroy Sidambe (Zimbabwe)

4. Seyi Tinubu (Nigeria)

5. Edwin Sodi (South Africa)

6. James (Zimbabwe)

7. Michael Brits (South Africa)

8. Tiego (South Africa)

9. Banele of The Major League DJz (South Africa)

10. Scotts Kupa (Zimbabwe)

11. Wicknell Chivayo (Zimbabwe)

At the time of writing, Mihlali Ndamase has neither confirmed nor denied the list. Briefly News has reached out to her for comment and will update the article with her response.

SA reacts to Mihlali Ndamase's alleged hit list

Social media users flooded the comments with jokes, memes, and criticism. Others noted that Musa Khawula’s list was speculative as he presented no evidence to support it.

Here are some of the comments:

@TholisoN asked:

“Is this a hit list in the sense that I am thinking of? 🤔”

@BhunuMM joked:

“She's an international player🔥🤣”

@_tomi24 joked:

“Hit list? Like she's some some criminal? 😫”

@melelo_x highlighted:

“Without evidence, the list gets shorter.”

@chosenwani argued:

“I am a retired Mihlali supporter, but on this one, you are wrong! Most of us in our late 20s and 30s have a list this long; it's all part of life and growth; we are just not in the public eye to be shamed! Leave the girl alone, there is nothing wrong here! The only issue is married men!”

@life_mabege joked:

"A true Afcon player."

South Africans reacted to the list of Mihlali Ndamase's alleged ex-boyfriends. Image: mihlalii_n

