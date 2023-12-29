Scott Kupa denied dating Mihlali Ndamase after rumours of a budding romance circulated online

The Zimbabwean businessman said he does not even know who the beauty influencer is

Mihlali Ndamase and her businessman boyfriend Leeroy have broken up, and people are already trying to figure out who she is dating

Scott Kupa has denied dating Mihlali Ndamase.

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase's new rumoured romance has poured cold water on the allegations.

Zim businessman says he is not dating Mihlali

A Zimbabwean businessman, Scott Kupa, has denied dating Mihlali Ndamase. This comes after rumours of a budding romance between him and the beauty influencer circulated online.

When asked by the gossip page Maphephandaba about the rumours, he said he does not even know who she is.

"That's a lie. I don't even know who this person is."

Check out the screenshots shared by @MDNnewss below:

What happened between Mihlali and Leeroy?

Mihlali Ndamase and her businessman boyfriend Leeroy have broken up, and people are already trying to figure out who she is dating.

The influencer went on a rampage and revealed Leeroy's financial trouble while they were on vacation in Mexico. She took aim at him and his friend who went on a vacation to Dubai and said they owe her money.

"Don't post in Dubai like your bosses when you owe me money, bandla. Talking about catching flights and not feelings. Who was coughing out money in Mexico when your card was busy declining? Lol, don't try me. I left that person in October. Ndine peace."

Mzansi breaths sigh of relief

Many of Mihlali's supporters were glad when Scott denied their relationship, especially since many people were convinced that they were an item.

@CindyMthethwa3 said:

"She might be all things, but she doesn't date zombies."

@Maluda012 joked:

"Skomota still has a chance to shine."

@jacktairo asked:

"Leave this nice man alone."

@Mayo6Tee

"Man got Government positions, but his focus is business and family, lol."

@TakaTina1 argued:

"I was gonna believe him until he said he didn't know Mihlali. Who doesn't know Mihlali Ndamase."

Mihlali exposes Leeroy's number

In a previous report from Briefly News, drama unfolded regarding Mihlali Ndamase and her ex-boyfriend Leeroy after they broke up.

The influencer accused him of owing her money and revealed his private cellphone number.

