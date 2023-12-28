Youtuber Mihlali Ndamase came out gun-blazing with accusations and claims on social media

The influencer accused her ex-lover Leeroy and his Melusi of owing and chowing her money

The star also shared on her Instagram stories that she had broken up with Leeroy in October this year

Mihlali Ndamase rants on social media, claiming her ex Leeroy and his friend Melusi owe her money. Image: @mihlali, @melusi_s, @mbaretimes

The social media streets are buzzing as social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase drops a bombshell on her Instagram stories.

Mihlali claims Leeroy and his friend Melusi owe her money

Recently, Youtuber Mihlali Ndamase went on a rant accusing her ex-lover, Leeroy Sidambe and his bestie Melusi of being swindlers. The star who not long ago was hailed for feeding the homeless, went on her Instagram page and dished out some spicy information about the two gents.

Ndamase wrote in her stories that the two are out and about in Dubai spending money whilst they owe her money and accused them of chowing it. She further dropped another bombshell, sharing with her fans and followers that she had broken up with Sidambe in October this year.

She wrote:

"Don't post in Dubai like your bosses, when you owe me money bandla. Talking about catching flights and not feelings. Who was coughing out money in Mexico when your card was busy declining? Lol don't try me.

"I left that person in October. Ndine peace."

See the screenshots below:

After the whole drama began, Leeroy's friend decided to respond to Mihlali's rant dragging her to the mud, claiming that he doesn't owe her a cent and that the person who owes anyone was Mihlali.

See the screenshots below:

Netizens react to Mihlali's rant

See some of the comments below:

@oddettem wrote:

"Men are not good people."

@NtateWilliams said:

"Deep inside Women's news."

@Itu_MIM shared:

"Yohhh naaaa maweee."

@Thobiiie_ questioned:

"Is this in close friends because I can’t see anything."

@CalliePhakathi responded:

"Yoh she was funding the relationship."

@blythlie replied:

"Hot topic is back."

@dididahgoat exclaimed:

"Bathong!"

Mihlali Ndamase jets off to Zanzibar from Egypt

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase is living the life many of us can only dream of. The controversial YouTuber, who was recently living it up in Egypt, flew to Zanzibar for another vacation.

Social media users are currently glued to Mihlali Ndamase's Instagram page, waiting for content from her epic vacation. The award-winning socialite revealed that she is now chilling in the picturesque resort town of Zanzibar, Tanzania.

