South African content creator Mihlali Ndamase has faced criticism after a video shared on Twitter accusing her of faking her luxurious lifestyle

Despite the backlash, some of Mihlali's fans defended her, claiming that the jet photos were from a photoshoot and not intended to mislead her audience

The incident highlights the ongoing debate surrounding influencers and their portrayal of wealth and luxury on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Mihlali Ndamase is making headlines for all the wrong reasons again. The controversial content creator was recently called out for misleading her followers with fake content.

Mihlali Ndamase has been accused of exaggerating her lifestyle on social media. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase accused of faking her lifestyle

We are living in a world where celebrities and content creators go above and beyond to try and prove that they are living a soft life. Mihlali Ndamase is undoubtedly one of the most famous and successful celebs that young South Africans look up to.

The star recently had the streets buzzing after a tweep with the handle @mbalis_bakery shared a video of Vusi Thembekwayo blasting the influencer for faking her lux lifestyle.

Speaking in the viral video, Thembekwayo said Mihlali seemingly lied about flying in a private jet because the jet she posted had engine covers, meaning the engines had not been running.

Mihlali's fans defend her from online trolls

Mzansi social media users came out guns blazing at the star. People accused Mihlali of being a fake socialite who thrives on lying to her audience. Some of the YouTuber's followers rubbished the rumours and noted that she already announced that the pictures were from a photo shoot.

@Refilwe_tsh said:

"She wasn’t lying, it was for a photoshoot."

@TororoESO commented:

"It's never innocent it's always intended to mean something to the viewer. That influencer-ship is kinda costly at some point because someone has to do something extraordinary "

@pontsho_mp said:

"Wasn't it for a shoot? I don't think she ever said she flew private? "

@spartan_bih noted:

"But this was a photo shoot, I remember Sarah Langa was also there.

Mihlali Ndamase jets off to Zanzibar from Egypt

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase is living the life many of us can only dream of. The controversial YouTuber who was recently living it up in Egypt flew to Zanzibar for another vacation.

Social media users are currently glued to Mihlali Ndamase's Instagram page waiting for content from her epic vacation. The award-winning socialite revealed that she is now chilling in the picturesque resort town of Zanzibar, in Tanzania.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News