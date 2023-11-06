Somizi's baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, stuns fans as she announced that she is a born-again

The actress posted a clip on her social media platforms that shows her cutting her sangoma attire and burning it

Netizens shared their view and opinions about her recent stunt of burning and announcing that she is now a born-again

Somizi’s Baby Mama Palesa Madisakwane is now a born-again. Image: @palesamad

News anchor and actress Palesa Madisakwane announces that she is now a born-again.

Palesa Madisakwane quits being a sangoma

The TV host and actress, who shares a daughter with choreographer Somizi 'Somgaga' Mhlongo, has left her spiritual journey.

The former Generations star shared on her social media pages that she has quit being a Sangoma and that she is now a church girl. The socialite shared the post on Instagram and said:

"There is power in the name of Jesus. To break every chain, break every chain, break every chain."

Also, the news and gossip page MDNewss shared the video on their Twitter page and captioned it:

"Somizi's baby mama and actress Palesa Madikwane has resigned from being a sangoma and accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Saviour."

Netizens respond to Palesa Madisakwane being a born-again

Shortly after, Palesa posted the clip on her video on all her social media platforms. Her fans and followers flooded her comment section, and others shared their opinions on Twitter. See the comments below:

siszandi dragged Palesa:

"You were not given that cloth in the first place, and it was just an accessory, that is why liyakuxaka manje. Exclude yourself from things that aren't meant for you."

gogo_skhotheni shared:

"Congratulations sis. May God guide you and be with you, who am I to judge."

mamntambo_nolutshungu_sizani replied:

"How I wish u did this privately. This is an insult to many who have a right to believe in whatever they believe in, u can imagine how u would feel if someone publicly burned the Bible. Let's learn to respect people's beliefs, bethuna. U are a respected public figure, my love. Let's be tolerant of each other."

asa_vanrhyne commented:

"Thank you, sis Palesa, for showing that it can be done in a world where we compromise our beliefs to keep the peace. You stood up for your truth, and you were not shaken. Jesus is Lord."

@Bazothise mentioned:

"She thought being a sangoma was going to bring easy money."

@khokhas_ wrote:

"I thought you can't just ignore your ancestors once they call you?"

@cab_delivery questioned:

"What made her think that she has a calling in the first place?"

Palesa Madisakwana gets injured in a car crash

In another Briefly News report, the now-defunct ANN7 news reader survived a motor accident when a drunk driver crashed into her car while her then 9-year-old daughter slept in the back seat.

She had to get 20 stitches on her forehead, which her baby daddy, Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo, paid for her reconstructive surgery.

