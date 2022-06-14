Palesa Madisakwane rose to prominence as a talented actress starring as Palesa in the popular soapie Generations and as Thandeka in Ashes to Ashes

The star also became popular for being the mother of media personality Somizi Mhlongo's daughter Bahumi

Recently, the actress has been featuring in Somizi's popular reality television show Living the Dream With Somizi

Popular actress and reality television star Palesa Madisakwane has been gracing our TV screens for decades. A seasoned actor in her own right, the star is also famous for being Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo's baby mama.

Madisakwane rose to prominence when she acted in the popular SABC 1 soapie Generations as Palesa. She was also featured in the etv soapie Ashes to Ashes as Thandeka. But that is not all there is about the actress and reality television star. Briefly News takes a look at the five most interesting facts about the star.

Palesa's Age

Palesa Madisakwane was born on 6 September 1975. She may not look a day over 30 but the famous star is turning 45 in September.

Acting career

Many may know her as Somizi's baby mama but Palesa is a celebrity in her own right. The stunner graced our television screens with her talents in Generations, Ashes to Ashes, Gaz'lam and IsiBaya.

Relationships and Marriage

Palesa is a beautiful woman hence it's no surprise that she has dated a handful of men in the showbiz industry. The actress dated businessman Nico Matlala a few years ago. Many speculated that the relationship did not last long because Matlala was a decade younger than her.

The actress was once married to Jakes Mocuminyane, who is the father of two of her three children. She was also involved with media personality Somizi Mhlongo who later ditched her because he is gay.

Children

Mzansi may know her as Bahumi (Somizi's daughter)'s mother but the former news anchor is a proud mother of three. She has two daughters Bahumi and Khumo and a son Thatho, Opera News reports. Khumo and Thatho are from her marriage with her ex-husband Jakes Mocuminyane.

Relationship with Somizi

Palesa claims to have dated the Sarafina star before he came out. The two allegedly separated when SomG told her that he was gay but she was already pregnant.

Many decades later, the stars are in good books and Palesa is even featuring in Somizi's reality TV show, Living the Dream With Somizi alongside her daughter Bahumi.

Living the Dream With Somizi: Palesa Madisakwane lashes out at her baby daddy, “You disrespected my womb”

The next episode of Living the Dream With Somizi will be lit. In the teaser of the upcoming episode, the media personality's baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, confronts him about paying damages for their daughter, Bahumi.

Bahumi wants to change her surname to Mhlongo but can't at the moment because her dad still has to organise a traditional ceremony for her. The actress lashes out at SomG for apparently disrespecting her womb.

ZAlebs reports that the former Generations star met up with the Idols SA judge to discuss the issue of their girl's damages.

