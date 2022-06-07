Natasha Thahane found herself trending for all the wrong reasons once again after reports that her boyfriend Thembinkosi Lorch cheated on her

According to reports making the rounds on social media, the soccer star cheated on the Blood and Water actress with another actress Thandi Make

Thahane, who allegedly welcomed a baby with Lorch a few weeks back, has reportedly not been posting or tagging her man on social media

Rumour has it that there is trouble in Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch's paradise. According to reports by controversial entertainment blogger Musa KhawuLorch'sla, Lorch is cheating on his long time girlfriend with actress Thandi Make.

Thembinkosi Lorch is reportedly cheating on his long time girlfriend Natasha Thahane with Thandi Make. Image: @thembinkosi_lorch_3, @teemake and @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

The allegations of Lorch's infidelity come only months after the pair reportedly welcomed their first child together.

Taking to Twitter, Kwawula posted a collage of a side by side picture of the Orlando Pirates forward and the Judas Kiss actress and made the shocking revelation. He said:

"Thembinkosi Lorch is cheating on Natasha Thahane with Thandi Make."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Social media users flocked to the micro-blogging platform to drag Natasha Thahane, The South African reports. As usual, peeps mentioned the issue of the government scholarship she received.

@Xavier__101 said:

"So Lorch finally found out that the baby isn't his."

@mj_lebetsa commented;

"And y'all enjoy the greatest dogs.. another problem with "celebrities" status is more important than their happiness had she settled for an ordinary guy, she wouldn't be here buy no she went for a player."

Priddy Ugly trends after Mzansi defended him from troll who labelled him "Struggling rapper": "This is wrong"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Priddy Ugly has been in the industry for years, dropping bars that have earned him the title of the best lyricist in Mzansi.

His title, however, has not stopped trolls and bullies from attacking the rapper, saying he has been an upcoming artist for the more than ten years he has been in the industry.

In a recent post, the Smokolo hitmaker caught strays from controversial blogger Musa Khawula. Khawula headed to Twitter to share a lovely picture of Priddy Ugly's wife, dancer Bontle Modiselle, their daughter Afrika and Lootlove.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News