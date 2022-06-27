Talented Mzansi singer Lloyiso Gijana took to social media recently to share a clip of himself singing next to elephants

The former Idols SA contestant was belting out his 2020 hit with DJ Zinhle titled Indlovu in the video he posted on his timeline

The star's surprised followers took to his timeline to remind him about the recent incident where an elephant killed a woman

Lloyiso Gijana took to his timeline to share a clip of himself singing next to elephants. The former Idols SA contestant was praised for his bravery.

Standing in front of the giants, the singer was belting out his hit single with DJ Zinhle titled Indlovu (elephant). The song was big in Mzansi in 2020.

TshisaLIVE reports that according to recent international reports, cops said:

"A 70-year-old woman not only lost her life, but her corpse also fell to the wrath of a wild tusker in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on June 18."

The brave Lloyiso took to Instagram to share the clip he filmed after the horrific incident. The star captioned his post:

"The elephant is in the room. This is my brother Marula. Spiritual animal."

Lloyiso's followers were scared on his behalf and reminded him about the incident of an elephant killing a woman.

azul_la_ wrote:

"Not after the lady thing jhooo."

ndarie_m commented:

"They have been very naughty lately yoo."

imihlalumi said:

"Anizisabi (are you not scared of) elephants Loy-loy? After that woman's incident?"

mel_in_the_mix wrote:

"What a blessed moment. Beautiful."

xolani_mfama added:

"We love you brother."

