Lloyiso's touching performance at Riky Rick's funeral had Mzansi reaching for the tissues during the heartfelt moment on Tuesday afternoon

The late rapper was laid to his final place of rest in Johannesburg and his funeral was streamed live on YouTube for all his fans in Mzansi who couldn't be at the funeral

Taking to Twitter, social media users shared that they shed tears when the Indlovu hitmaker performed in front of the mourners who were gathered at the funeral

Lloyiso has been praised for his touching performance at Riky Rick's funeral on Tuesday, 1 March. The singer had many people chopping onions on the timeline when he belted out his sad songs.

The star trended on social media following the heartfelt moment. Social media users who were streaming the funeral shared that they shed tears during the moving tribute.

The late rapper's fans took to Twitter to express how they felt when Lloyiso sang his heart out during the sad occasion.

@TheThandoPhiri said:

"Wondering why this hit so hard. Listening to Lloyiso sing at the memorial, it’s just so painful. I really hope he is at peace now."

@madlomo_zwane commented:

"God is amazing, an anointed man, Lloyiso, with a soothing voice sending off another anointed, humble giant. RIP Riky Rick."

@owamidoobs said:

"What a heartbreaking performance by Lloyiso."

@SindiMzizi wrote:

"Still so surreal that it's your funeral. Rest easy Rikhado Makhado. Beautiful tribute by Lloyiso. Hope this new month instills hope in all those feeling hopeless."

@Jabu_Macdonald commented:

"#RIPRickyRick Lloyiso's tribute is emotional."

@Thickum_Snookum added:

"Lloyiso had me wanting to roll on the floor crying, so emotional!"

Riky Rick's wife says her final goodbye at her late hubby's funeral

In related news, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick's wife has promised to keep the late rapper's memory and light shining bright. Speaking at her hubby's funeral in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Bianca Naidoo thanked the Boss Zonke hitmaker for choosing her.

In a touching tribute to the award-winning musician, she said she'll forever be grateful for "the gift of you".

Bianca, whose hubby took his own life last Wednesday, shared how Riky Rick saved her life on countless times.

Riky's brother-in-law Dean Naidoo said he used to call him Rick-star. Speaking at the funeral, Dean shared that he observed the love that Riky and his sister Bianca shared.

