Radio personality Anele Mdoda posted photos of her spending time with her family in the Eastern Cape

The soon-to-be makoti attended a family gathering in Mthatha, and she indulged in some traditional food

Social media users had varying opinions about the pictures posted on X (Twitter)

Anele Mdoda visited her family in the Eastern Cape. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Is radio star Anele Mdoda busy with wedding day preparations already? The soon-to-be dashing bride posted some heartwarming photos of her spending some quality time with her family.

Where is Anele Mdoda from?

947 presenter Anele Mdoda took to X (Twitter) to post pictures from her stay at home on 22 June 2025. The Mthatha-born star spent some time with her family in the Eastern Cape.

While there, she and her family members indulged in some traditional meat, which was cooked over an outdoor fire. While the men prepared the meat, the ladies sat on the grass and gobbled the food.

"Perfect day at home," she captioned her pictures.

Anele Mdoda visited her Eastern Cape home. Image: Anele

Source: Twitter

Mzansi reacts to Anele's photos

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Anele Mdoda's photos on X. One person criticised her outfit as she wore track pants. The user argued that as a married woman, she should wear dresses and skirts.

"You are not dressed like a makoti. You would be more beautiful if you wore your traditional outfit. How are the following makotis going to learn about their culture? The way you are dressed is unacceptable."

While others tried to defend her, the user reiterated that her attire when visiting the rural areas should remain respectable.

But Anele gave a subtle clapback, saying the elders called her to sit with them while she was wearing that outfit.

"You can wear anything when you are at home. This is not up for discussion. My family elders are the ones who called me there. Please apply whatever diluted rules to culture in your homes. Thank you."

Here are some of the reactions below:

@BlackLckd reacted:

"I wonder if Anele wakes up at 4 am to prepare the water."

@DonaldMakhasane said:

"Please, we need a video. This looks like so much fun. Enjoy."

@Nigel_Mang said:

"Its finger licking good."

@EmmiieTLO gushed:

"This seems nice. It is nice to be home, sweet home."

@StheNgcobo_ asked:

"Even in the rural areas you guys douse yourselves in makeup. Just wash your face, apply cream and move."

@Neo08756796 stated:

"A full face beat looks so out of place in this setting."

@Bet38961207 reacted:

"Xhosa people have a weak culture! Where have you ever seen in rural areas, men and women sitting together eating meat!"

Anele Mdoda speaks on married life

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda gushed about life as a married woman. The star is pampered and spoiled by her hubby, Prince Bonelela 'Buzza' James.

“I am spoiled. I am pampered. I do nothing, which is great. I do cook, but that’s all I need to do. He is my dude. He is my guy. I feel so protected and safe. He’s the one person in the world I don’t have to convince to be on my side,” she told Trevor Noah on his podcast.

Source: Briefly News