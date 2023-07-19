Anele Mdoda shared that the school her father, Patilizwe Mdoda, had built is finally open

The Mdoda family opened the school on Mandela Day in Pat's hometown KuTsolo village

Netizens sang the family's praises for the wonderful work they did as the school will benefit the community

A job well done to the Mdoda family!

Patilizwe Mdoda has opened his Childhood Development Centre at Ncembu, KuTsolo village. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda has shared that the school her father, Patilizwe Mdoda, built has opened its doors.

Anele shares the first images of the new school in the Eastern Cape

On her Instagram page, Anele shared pictures and a clip from the momentous day celebrating Mandela Day.

The radio personality's father, Patilizwe Mdoda, built a Childhood Development Centre where he grew up in Ncembu at the KuTsolo village.

"Do what you can, with what you have, where you are. We are our ancestor's wildest dreams."

Anele also shared that Zizo Beda was the MC for the day.

"Guys. Zizo was the absolute best MC!!!!! Yhu!!!"

Netizens applaud Anele Mdoda and her family for making a difference in the community

Flooding her comments section with congratulatory messages, netizens expressed how proud and inspired they are of the family.

@Ayanda Thabethe:

"Well done Mdoda family."

@somizi said:

"It doesn’t get more iconic and legendary than this."

@djzinhle said:

"Wow!!"

@lusandanabo said:

"Yhoo, this beautiful. Imagine if we can accept this challenge and do this for our communities."

@alluring_allu said:

"May God bless you. As the Tsolo community we say thank you.

Anele shares her father's plans to build a school, Mzansi applauds him

Speaking about the significance of the school being built in Tsolo, Anele shared that her father attended grade 1 in a hut on the same land.

"My father attended Grade 1 in a hut on the very ground he has built this school on."

She even mentioned the few brands who have come forth to lend their helping hand to this fantastic initiative.

