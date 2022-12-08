Radio and TV presenter Anele Mdoda has appealed to motorists to keep pedestrians in mind during loadshedding.

The country today, 8 December, is on stage 6 of loadshedding, and Anele said she witnessed a disheartening scene next to Monte C*sino as she was driving to work

The TV star shared the news on her morning show titled Anele and the Club on 947 with Frankie, Thembekile and Cindy

Anele Mdoda worries about pedestrians during loadshedding.

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda has pleaded with motorists to be considerate on the road, especially when traffic lights are off due to loadshedding.

She said she saw pedestrians eagerly waiting to cross the road by the traffic lights next to Monte C*sino but could not as motorists were not stopping to give them a chance.

"I hate to kick off a Monday morning with this, but as someone who crosses over several surbubs to come to work, there was not one traffic light working this morning. I thought we did out mediocrity in shifts."

Talking about the situation at the traffic lights next to Monte C*asino, Anele said:

"The cars from William Nicol were not stopping and there are a lot of people that cross to go into Monte C*sino on foot because they work there and they use taxis. They were just standing there waiting for a gap to cross the road."

People have since taken to the comments section to react, and here are a few reactions from Instagram. @ditshwanelob said:

"It doesn’t sound good. This is what happens when good engineers leave the country. I think SA is starting to feel their absence."

@bymbalindlovu responded:

"No man. We need a total shutdown in this country. Ngeke guys. Asihlomeni"

@arrogant_desta wrote:

"We need a miracle there by Monte... It's exhausting."

@sisandamaqina_yirhakazi:

"You guys are super silly also, yes, please leave the mayor and the 1st guy. They have posts to protect "

