South Africans had a bit of a laugh after the popular loadshedding app EskomSePush released a 2022 wrap for the blackouts

The statistics they shared painted a grim picture of what the country had to go through, but in a humorous way

The Spotify-inspired post was received well by most people in the country but offended a few others

South Africans let out some painful laughs after the popular app, EskomSePush, released a loadshedding 2022 wrap online.

The app has ballooned over the years and has millions of users on it. Images: @EskomSePush/ Twitter, Petri Oeschger/ Getty Images

The post on Twitter featured key metrics about how many hours were lost due to the rolling blackouts. @EskomSePush pointed out that 192 720 minutes of power was lost this year, which is a crazy amount to think about.

A life of consistent darkness

The infamous company had announced that the country would be put into stage 6 loadshedding indefinitely, souring moods across the country. This and the previous months of loadshedding have made the country increase app downloads.

The statistics show that ever since September this year, the times loadsheddding has happened has increased every month. According to TimesLIVE, stage 2 loadshedding will happen every evening and will be done so indefinitely.

Peeps laughed and criticised the power utility in the comment sections. Read the responses below:

@navinbachu said:

"And thank you and your team for the awesome app and these types of tweets and updates. You kept us in the loop as SePushed ‍♂️our way through the SOS (Swinging Of Stages) by @Eskom_SA."

@tysonngubeni mentioned:

"We need this annually, please "

@Katlego_Sii posted:

@wiumjolene commented:

"Cool stats! Any chance we can give the area that received the most time in the dark a shout-out or a funny prize?"

@owamgovender said:

"Hate that a joke is being made out of this meanwhile, businesses are losing a lot of money because of the diesel that they need to pay for..."

@Sabs_Mafungase shared:

@Stu5Kart mentioned:

"And does the ANC government have the plan to fix it? No."

@Naidoo73 commented:

" How can something be so hilarious and depressing at the same time Thanks for the great work by the way "

