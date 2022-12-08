A hilarious TikTok creator made a video showing people how stage 10 load-shedding would work

The TikTokker's side-splitting sketch makes the point that if load shedding continues, the entire country will not be able to do anything that uses energy

People were in stitches as they cracked jokes about the issues with Eskom, while others remarked on Mzansi peeps' sense of humour

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

An online user felt the pressure from the country-wide load-shedding issue. The hilarious man created a skit showing people what they can expect if the country reaches stage 10 loadshedding.

A man showed people what he imagines stage 10 load shedding in South Africa will be like. Image: TikTok/thando_comedy

Source: UGC

In the skit, the comedian shows how South Africans will not even be allowed to make themselves food. People could not stop cracking up over the exaggerated skit.

Man imagines Eskom stage 10 loadshedding

A creator, @thando_comedy, shared a video of what he thinks loadshedding stage 10 is like. In the video, he tries to cook using fire but is stopped by an official because stage 10 shedding now includes fire.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The TikTokker's imagination really amused people. Peeps took it as an opportunity to marvel at how loadshedding is not bringing down South Africans' ability to make light of any situation.

missgworl2 commented:

"Stage 30 the sun will be off for 6 hours today."

cccoco25 commented:

"It's the plastic fire bucket for me."

sibongakonke duma commented:

"I like how they referenced the famous advert from Eskom ngingu-Wiseman wakwa-Eskom."

Vuyo@0713 commented:

"That's really the next step, and switching off our candles and lamps now."

user2521177734706

"Guys mara you are out of order..couldn't stop laughing, and its coming trust me."

Moriski commented:

"South Africans can make a joke about serious things."

Frank.masete12 commented:

"Stage 15 no one is allowed to open eyes."

Rags Wox commented:

"No. this is stage 9. stage 10, they turn off the sun."

nonhlanhlan3 commented:

"One thing about my country, we see only the brighter Ssde of things."

user2992594494772 commented:

"I heard on stage 24 the soldiers will be patroling to find you with anything that uses electricity, you will be arrested."

Bafo commented:

"Six hours without electricity, how nice."

"We just want to talk:" SA finds man who flips the switch for loadshedding

Briefly News previously reported that a video of how power cuts are initiated in Northwest Rustenburg amused people. Loadshedding in South Africa continues at full force, and online users got a bit of closure about how it all works.

TikTokker @mandisidyantyi works at a power station, and he showed people that he is responsible for switching off electricity. The video completely took south African online users as it got millions of views.

A video posted on TikTok by @mandisidyantyi shows the man who works at Rustenburg municipality managing 11 000 Voltz of electricity. In the video, the man switches off some of the power units, which caused a reaction among netizens as it got 3.5 million views and 122 000 likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News